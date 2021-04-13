Buffalo's school zone speed cameras are on a path to being removed

Six out of nine city lawmakers voted Tuesday to get rid of Buffalo's school zone speed cameras by September, but it's not a done deal.
But their patience is running out.
“Why should we wait when we can do this today?” asked University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who introduced the legislation. “I don’t think we need to wait. I think we need to put this in place … so that the administration can begin gathering what they need to do to follow the ordinance.”
If Mayor Byron W. Brown signs the ordinance amendment, then it becomes law right away, lawmakers said.
But if he doesn't, there's more waiting involved and then another vote by the Common Council.
Brown has not waivered in his support for the speed cameras.
"The mayor will review this item when it's presented to him by the clerk," city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said after the vote.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday how much time the mayor has to sign the legislation, but an assistant corporation counsel said it could be up to 10 days.
Without Brown’s signature, the amendment goes back to the Council’s Legislation Committee, lawmakers said.
If that happens, the Council can vote on it again and send it back to the mayor, who at that point has 10 days to sign or veto the legislation. If Brown does not act then, the legislation becomes law, Council members said.
Another 6-to-3 vote would be enough to override a mayoral veto.
The amendment calls for replacing the cameras with radar speed signs and installing nonpunitive traffic calming measures in school zones, such as speed bumps. It also changes the school zone speed limit from 15 mph to 20 mph and requires the city to place "school" pavement markings and crosswalks by schools.
Also in favor of the amendment were Council President Darius G. Pridgen, Majority Leader David A. Rivera, Delaware Council Member Joel P. Feroleto, Lovejoy Council Member Bryan J. Bollman and Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski.
Voting no were North Council Member Joseph Golombek, Masten Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. and South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon. They said the amendment should go directly back to the Council's Legislation Committee for more discussion, considering the change won't take place until September. And, Scanlon added, disbanding the program would eliminate the $2.3 million revenue source that was approved in the city's budget.
The School Zone Safety Program sets a 15 mph speed limit around 20 public, private and charter schools. Drivers captured on camera traveling at least 26 mph receive a citation mailed to the car's registered owner. The city gets $36 of each $50 citation; Sensys Gatso, the camera company that issues the citations, receives $14.
The program has drawn criticism that it was poorly rolled out and executed. Others have complained that the cameras target the city's most impoverished residents by placing many of the cameras in high-poverty, minority neighborhoods.
But the camera company and the Brown administration say the program is working and saving lives. About half of the citations were issued to people who live outside the city, and the cameras have increased compliance by Buffalo drivers to 82% since February 2020.
As of late January, some 100,427 citations had been issued.