Buffalo's school zone speed cameras are on a path to being removed

Six out of nine city lawmakers voted Tuesday to get rid of Buffalo's school zone speed cameras by September, but it's not a done deal.

But their patience is running out.

“Why should we wait when we can do this today?” asked University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who introduced the legislation. “I don’t think we need to wait. I think we need to put this in place … so that the administration can begin gathering what they need to do to follow the ordinance.”

If Mayor Byron W. Brown signs the ordinance amendment, then it becomes law right away, lawmakers said.

But if he doesn't, there's more waiting involved and then another vote by the Common Council.

Brown has not waivered in his support for the speed cameras.

"The mayor will review this item when it's presented to him by the clerk," city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said after the vote.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday how much time the mayor has to sign the legislation, but an assistant corporation counsel said it could be up to 10 days.

Without Brown’s signature, the amendment goes back to the Council’s Legislation Committee, lawmakers said.