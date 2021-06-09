Buffalo's Riverline set for big boost under highway bill

The projects included in the highway bill will help the city reach that potential, he added.

"What we're looking to do is create fluidity along the Buffalo waterfront to include Canalside, the DL&W, the Outer Harbor and the Buffalo River corridor," Higgins said. "And the Riverline project came along as a great opportunity to do that."

The Riverline is a 1.5-mile greenway envisioned for the abandoned DL&W rail line, stretching in a southeasterly direction from the Perry neighborhood.

The federal highway bill would fund about half the greenway, namely the section of the project called "the Del," which stretches from Moore Street to Katherine Street.

"This would be focused on the design, construction and habitat restoration for that segment," said Nancy Smith, executive director of the Western New York Land Conservancy, which is developing the Riverline. "It would include bridges, which are so expensive, and the walking trail and bike trail. Right now we're working with a design team and we're almost finished with concept design for the project and it's focused on the idea of it being a refuge, with special places for gardens and recreation."