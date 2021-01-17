Buffalo's poverty, budget hole would get help under Biden's pandemic relief plan

"It’s not hard to see that we are in the middle of a once-in-several generation economic crisis within a once-in-several generation public health crisis – a crisis of deep human suffering in plain sight," he said. "And there is no time to wait. We have to act and act now."

State and local aid

Biden's plan also includes something that no Covid relief measure since March has delivered: direct aid to the nation's troubled state and local governments, as well as money for schools.

Some $350 billion would be set aside for state and local governments. That's about 20% less than House Democrats proposed in their last, failed effort to win such aid, which Senate Republicans resisted, calling it a bailout to poorly managed governments.

Biden did not spell out how he wants to divide that state and local cash, but one possibility would be to simply use the formula in that last failed Democratic effort. And if Congress did that, New York's state government would get more than Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is seeking.

"We need $15 billion from the rescue plan as outlined by President-elect Joe Biden, and we're going to look for the Senate and the House members to actually deliver that," Cuomo said Friday.