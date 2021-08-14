Buffalo's population growth outperformed other upstate cities – and more census takeaways

The census provides a fascinating, once-a-decade glimpse at how the region and the country are changing – and as the first local data show, both are changing quite a lot. Buffalo and Erie County are growing for the first time in decades, even as other cities and counties across upstate New York continue shedding population.

Future releases from the 2020 census will tell us even more about the state of the region. How are family structures changing, for instance? Which places are getting older or younger? Here are five top-line revelations from the 2020 census results we have so far.

1. The white population is shrinking

Both the number and percentage of non-Hispanic white Western New Yorkers have consistently fallen for decades. The last decade’s drop looks particularly dramatic, however, when compared with the strong growth in populations who identify as Black, Asian, Hispanic or some other ethnicity or race. If not for growth in those populations, both Buffalo and Erie County – which grew by 6.5 and 3.8%, respectively – would have shrunk yet again. Erie County’s white population fell by more than 41,600 people between 2010 and 2020; Buffalo’s fell by almost 15,000 residents.