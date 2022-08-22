Buffalo's new parking commissioner to look for 'innovative ways' to meet parking demands

The third time proved a charm when hiring Buffalo's new parking commissioner.

Raymond M. Wagner, most recently the associate director of parking services at SUNY Buffalo State, started the city job on Monday.

"I'm honored to be joining Mayor Brown and his administration as the city's new parking commissioner," Wagner said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to working with the hard working staff that's already in place and my top priority will be to look for innovative ways of meeting the ongoing parking demands as the city continues to grow."

Wagner replaces Kevin J. Helfer, who retired in late March. The Common Council approved Wagner’s appointment at its July 26 meeting.

A Lancaster resident, Wagner has 90 days from his appointment to move to Buffalo, city spokesman Michael DeGeorge said.

He will be moving into an apartment in North Buffalo next month, DeGeorge added.

In his previous position, Wagner managed the Buffalo State parking department’s staff and developed and implemented policies and procedures for the department, while also monitoring the department’s budget.

Wagner, who earned a master’s degree in public administration from Buffalo State, is a member of the New York state Parking Association and the American Society for Public Administration.

“Mr. Wagner has served with distinction and is well qualified to discharge the duties of commissioner of parking,” Brown said.

The salary for parking commissioner is $133,068.

It had been a challenge for Brown to find Helfer's replacement.

Council confirms three commissioners, but expected Helfer replacement withdraws as parking post nominee Mayor Byron Brown lost almost as many existing or potential commissioners as he gained as confirmation hearings began Wednesday for key City Hall posts.

Christopher Savage withdrew his nomination for parking commissioner on March 2, the day Council members were expected to confirm his nomination.

Savage will remain on the payroll as a management analyst at the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.

A second nominee, Christopher Austin, withdrew his name from consideration at the last minute on April 19, the day the Council was expected to confirm him.

Austin, who is Brown's brother-in-law, is the director of parking and transportation services at the University at Buffalo, where he managed the department’s $13 million budget. Austin decided to stay at UB because of a better offer, DeGeorge said.

Helfer was appointed parking commissioner by Brown in 2010 as the city’s first parking commissioner. Helfer, a Republican, had unsuccessfully challenged Brown in the 2005 mayoral election.

Helfer is a tough act to follow, said Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera.

“Kevin Helfer knew his stuff,” Rivera said. “He was a smart guy.”