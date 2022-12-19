Buffalo's lone mental health ER overwhelmed as patients, families question conditions

Jeff Brown Jr. was taken by police to Erie County Medical Center in the summer while grappling with feelings of worthlessness and talk of suicide.

His wife – who watched him struggle for weeks and feared for his life – had gathered the nerve to call 911 in hopes that a mental health evaluation would get him back on track.

Instead, the West Seneca couple said, a visit to the ECMC behavioral health emergency room magnified the trauma.

Brown spent nearly three days in the largest observation room in the department, they said, with roughly 40 other patients. Half, like him, arrived with depression or near-paralyzing anxiety, in search of a safe, quiet space and treatment for their crisis. Others were manic, anxious and, at times, agitated, he said.

Three hard-plastic recliners offered the only place to sit or lie down. Two were filled when he arrived. One recliner went unused for several hours, he said, because an elderly patient had urinated while sleeping on it and staff were slow to clean the recliner.

He described lights in the observation room that stayed on throughout his stay as he and others tried to sleep on the floor as they waited to see a psychiatrist.

It was the first time Brown, 40, needed emergency mental health care.

“This is something the public doesn’t see,” he said.

The ECMC Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, or CPEP, is the lone “safety net” mental health emergency department in the Buffalo Niagara region, except for a much smaller unit at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The number of adult, child and adolescent patients there ebbs and flows. Brown was among a significant number of those who arrived during times when CPEP was so overwhelmed that treatment felt harder than their disease.

“It made me feel 10 times worse,” he said.

The Buffalo News interviewed five patients in recent weeks who painted a stark portrait of what they experienced. Members of two families and a half-dozen mental health counselors and mental health advocates corroborated similar accounts to what Brown endured.

“When I first got up there, it’s kind of like going to jail,” said a 32-year-old Buffalo woman who arrived at the CPEP unit in May after a suicide attempt. Her stay started with metal-detecting wands and having to turn in her belongings, including her phone, said the woman, who did not want to use her name because she has yet to tell family what she endured.

Dr. Michael Cummings provides medical oversite of behavioral health programs at ECMC. He acknowledged the CPEP can be a harrowing experience for patients and staff, one that grew worse during the pandemic. He said the average patient stay in CPEP is about 18 hours.

Despite its challenges, he said the unit is the safest place during an emergency for someone in danger of harming themselves or someone else.

“These are valid concerns and criticisms, but we save lives in that CPEP milieu every single day for the patients who come in and the families that they're going to go back to,” said Cummings, associate medical director at ECMC and vice chair of the Department of Psychiatry in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

“That's the stakes that we're talking about,” he said, “so when we make decisions to admit or discharge, we're making life-or-death decisions – the same as in a medical emergency room – and, often, those decisions take time.”

Nurses and other staff may, at times, seem distracted or inattentive to immediate patient questions, Cummings said, but have their hands full with strict requirements and lots of paperwork designed to examine a patient’s illness trajectory and work up a treatment plan.

As with all ERs, he said, they also have to handle the sickest patients first.

"Safety comes first," Cummings said. "If you're not safe, you can't do any of the other work, so, unfortunately, that has led to individuals with experiences that were not optimal."

Anguish for patients, families

Patients and families worry as they wait, and often feel helpless.

Most patients The News interviewed said they arrived at night or on weekends, when almost all of the small number of crisis intervention programs across the region are closed.

Those interviewed said one or two orderlies sat among patients in the large observation room to maintain order. They removed patients in the greatest need or causing the most disturbance to smaller rooms for more staff-intensive care.

In a June 16 letter to ECMC President and CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., the Erie County Legislature’s Republican Caucus summarized an account they received from parents who tried to get their 18-year-old daughter mental health assistance over Memorial Day weekend.

The family, which was not interviewed for this story, described how they decided to go to ECMC on May 29 after their daughter’s symptoms of anxiety and depression worsened.

“Prior to her being taken in we were not informed of the following: that there was a 30-48hr wait to see a doctor for evaluation, that her phone would be confiscated, and that she would not be allowed any visitation from family,” the loved ones wrote to Legislator Joseph C. Lorigo. “Had any of these been mentioned, we would have chosen to leave and pursue other options for care.”

Once inside the crowded CPEP waiting room, their daughter spoke with some of the patients there, learning that some had been waiting three days for an evaluation. About 40 patients were ahead of her, and only one doctor was attending to the unit, the family wrote.

About 30 hours after her admission, their daughter was seen by a doctor. After he asked her how she felt, she said she “hated where she was.” She was released from CPEP about an hour later without having received “any medical intervention or counseling,” the family wrote.

“The intent of this letter is not to lay blame upon or disparage a staff of extremely overwhelmed doctors or nurses,” the family wrote. “Our intention is to bring awareness to the depth of the problems in a mental health care system that failed to provide appropriate care for our daughter.”

Challenges have continued throughout this year.

Tracy Dudek, 30, of Buffalo, said she was appalled by what she saw and experienced in her two-day stay inside the CPEP observation room in November. She described filthy floors, 50 patients crammed into an area with no place to sleep, food left sitting out for up to 12 hours, and one patient who had a seizure and was ignored for several minutes.

Dudek said conditions were fine once she was moved into one of the smaller observation rooms. But she was so alarmed by her CPEP experience that she filed a complaint with the State Department of Health. The department told Dudek in a Nov. 25 letter that her complaint was referred to the State Office of Mental Health, which oversees inpatient and outpatient behavioral health programs.

“We shouldn’t be treated like rats in a box in this holding area with staff that think it’s just another day for them," she told The News.

A turning point

The crisis hit a breaking point late last week when members of the ECMC nurses’ union posted a video online of beleaguered ECMC behavioral health staff confronting department brass about staffing plans as Christmas and New Year’s weekends approach.

It was posted at a time when the New York State Nurses Association is negotiating a new contract for more than 1,300 registered nurses at the hospital. As has been the case in prior high-stakes health care labor negotiations, improving staffing and bolstering efforts to recruit and retain nurses is taking center stage in the talks.

A State Health Department spokesperson told The News the department would have no comment until the CPEP investigation is complete.

Those on the staff do not sit idly by when patient census climbs, said Cummings, the lone staff psychiatrist working there most weekends from 2 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, handling behavioral health cases in the 136-bed inpatient wing, CPEP and other parts of the hospital.

The behavioral health program has at least one psychiatrist, and as many as four, in the hospital at all times, he said.

CPEP has a staff of 180 that includes 16 providers in total, including at least one psychiatric nurse practitioner at all times, said Jillian Brown, ECMC vice president for Behavioral Health.

Mental health rooms and units are sparse because they cannot include any items that might be used to attempt suicide, Cummings said.

CPEP treatment starts in triage, typically within six minutes of arrival, he said. A psychiatrist must give a cursory exam within six hours to determine whether a patient is likely headed for discharge or admission.

A preliminary decision can be made fairly quickly, but things can change, Cummings said. It can take several hours to a few days for staff to talk with family and reach outpatient mental health providers for more perspective about how to best help a patient manage and follow up with care.

Pandemic fallout

Covid-19 pressures have eased, but caused burnout among many staff members, Cummings said. He estimated that 20% of the mental health workers have dealt with post-traumatic stress. Several retired early, he said, and others found more manageable jobs.

“I work in many, many psychiatric emergency units upstate,” Cummings said, “I put our nurses, and the quality of care that we provide, at or above anyplace else. We have a great staff, a strong staff, but that staff is understandably stressed out.”

He and other hospital officials blamed the bottleneck at CPEP on an inability to discharge patients to state-supported programs also dealing with a large, unpredictable number of patients, staff shortages and inadequate Medicaid reimbursements. ECMC officials announced Friday that they are working to fill 12 open nursing positions in CPEP. Meanwhile, seven new nurses will start soon.

Former CPEP patient Brown and his wife, Laura Shriver-Brown, run a Medicare and Medicaid consulting business. They appreciate that CPEP workers face challenges. The couple shared their story in hopes their plea for more compassionate care is heard from Buffalo to Albany to Washington, D.C.

Shriver-Brown started those exhortations 60 hours after her husband arrived at ECMC, with Jillian Brown, who is no relation.

“How do you take someone in their most fragile state,” Shriver-Brown said she told ECMC's vice president for Behavioral Health, “and keep them awake for 30, 40, 50, 60 hours? It's always about keeping them safe. Well, you know what, at least dogs in a kennel get a cushion to lay on. I'm just asking you to step back as an administrator, and just be a wife for a second. And you tell me how you would feel if your husband was at a hospital and treated this way.”

An hour later, Jeff Brown Jr. was in a smaller observation room, in a bed.

It gave his wife pause.

“Jeff has support,” she said. “A lot of those people don't.”

