Buffalo's interim school superintendent meets with community members as part of listening tour

"One of my big intentions is to work collectively with our families, and with the community," Williams said.

"Gone are the days where we can just sit in our offices and beg them to come to us. We're taking it to the community and I think we got some great feedback today, and we will definitely be considering everything that we heard," she added.

At Monday's meeting, Kilissa Cissoko, a music teacher in the district, mother of a former student in the district and a Riverside neighborhood resident, said the district needs to step up its public relations game.

"There's a lot of negativity that I think would be beautiful to turn around, and I think the kids feel it, too. That's what they're hearing and maybe they think that's what they should be when that's not what they are at all," said Cissoko.

Williams said the district had plans to do just that.

"So one of the things we're starting to do – I think it's going to start around April 4 – is telling our own narrative," said Williams. "You know, we have so many good things."