Buffalo's indoor ice rinks reopen under Covid-19 safety guidelines
Buffalo’s three indoor ice rinks – Bud Bakewell Rink at Riverside Park, Lafayette Ice Rink on Tacoma Avenue and Timothy J. Burvid Rink at Cazenovia Park – reopened Monday for practices and games. Covid-19 safety guidelines and restrictions from the New York State and Erie County health departments apply:

• Leagues and organizations are responsible for contact tracing and quarantine notifications with the county Department of Health and health screening of players and coaches before each game/practice.

• No out of state travel for participants, and the county health department also strongly recommends no travel outside of Western New York and the Finger Lakes regions.

• Masks and safe distancing are required.

• No more than two spectators per player for outdoor sports, and 50% of building capacity for indoor sports.

• Any Covid-19 positive cases will result in 10-day suspension of the league or team using the facility.

