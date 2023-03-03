Soaring rent and a lack of affordable housing are taking a toll on those who earn less than the median income in Buffalo, according to human services officials who say Buffalo is in the midst of a "housing crisis."

But it's not just tenants at risk.

At the Buffalo Urban League, which provides foreclosure prevention assistance, the largest percentage of those the organization has seen so far this year are landlords in danger of losing their homes, said Edwin Jackson, the organization's director of housing and community development.

Housing Opportunities Made Equal works with tenants and landlords advising both about their rights and responsibilities under Fair Housing Law. Steven Haagsma, the organization's education manager, said many landlords who depend on rental income to pay their bills are struggling because tenants aren’t able to pay rent.

“Nobody’s winning," Haagsma said. "There’s no big, bad singular force that’s profiting hugely from this. There are a lot of people on both sides of the aisle who are really struggling right now.”

Jackson and Haagsma were among those at a panel discussion Thursday at Faith Tabernacle Church on Edison Street, sponsored by University Common Council Member Rasheed Wyatt regarding evictions, particularly in the 14215 ZIP code.

Residents are still recovering from the economic impact of Covid and can’t make ends meet, the experts said. Evictions have become a problem, especially since the end of the state's Covid-related eviction moratorium, which expired January 2022.

“One thing that I noticed that I’ve been seeing: lots of evictions,” said Michelle Scott, operations manager of 211 WNY.

But tenants are not necessarily being evicted for delinquent rent, she said.

“The landlord wanted to take, claim back the property to rent it out elsewhere, probably raise the rent,” she said. “So we’re seeing rents increase, sometimes a 30% increase, in the cost of rent every month and from that we have an increased influx of homelessness.”

Nico C. Soria sees the lack of affordable housing as a fundamental problem.

“It’s probably the biggest concern that I hear when I’m representing a tenant,” said Soria, assistant supervising attorney with Neighborhood Legal Services’ housing unit, which represents low-income residents in Buffalo City Court and five counties in Western New York.

He said the average rent has gone up in the area, up to about $1,400 for nonsubsidized units, which are the majority of the units available in the community.

"That’s far outside the capability for many of the people that we represent,” Soria said.

For people earning 50% of the area's median income, there’s about a 17,000 deficit of affordable housing units, he said. For those around 30% or below the median income, there’s a 32,000-unit shortfall.

“So when we’re dealing with the eviction crisis, we’re not only just dealing with those that are currently in the system itself, those who are proceeding through the court process, we’re dealing with nowhere for them to go once we get through the eviction process,” Soria said.

Belmont Housing Resources for WNY receives phone calls and walk-ins from people looking for rental assistance and for emergency assistance, “and there just isn’t any,” said Sandy Becker, the organization's senior housing program manager.

“In the last three years, most rents have gone up anywhere from 20% to 30%, pricing out those people from the market,” she said.

Jackson, of the Buffalo Urban League, said the housing crisis started before Covid and has become worse since the pandemic. Finding affordable places for people to live is difficult, he said.

“I might be able to find somewhere for them, but the place is unaffordable, and they cannot get subsidizing for a few months with organizational funds,” he said. “Well, what happens when those funds run out and you’re now in a place that is 11, 12 and $1,300 that you can’t afford. That’s creating a worse situation because then that person has used up their assistance. There isn’t any more for them. Now they’re really in places they are struggling.”

Panelists and many of the 20 or so community members in attendance at Thursday's session talked about solutions, such as increasing fees and fines for bad landlords, rent control and strengthening laws to protect tenants.

“When we look at this, we have to look at both sides of the aisle,” said Ayat Nieves, a real estate agent and former property manager. "Not just, ‘Oh, the landlord’s a bad guy.’ There’s some bad landlords. Hold them accountable. Enforce the laws. Educate tenants. Educate landlords about the housing rights and responsibilities.”

Marie Cannon, commissioner of the Erie County Department of Social Services, said her agency will offer a rental assistance supplement program for people who are homeless. They will receive additional dollars to support the increased cost of rent, she said.

The agency also created a task force to develop a strategic, long-term housing policy “that will make sense for everybody and to address the inequities in our community,” she said.