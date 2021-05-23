Buffalo's higher proportion of Covid-19 deaths linked to low vaccination rates

"Fiction is winning out," Pridgen said.

He added that he's been pleasantly surprised that some residents, who he was sure would never take the vaccine, have gotten the shot. The vast majority of them are over 40.

Pridgen and Pointer acknowledged their difficulty in convincing even their own adult children to get vaccinated, though they eventually came around.

Pointer recalled talking with his 31-year-old daughter about getting vaccinated in February. She was considered at high risk for a Covid-19 infection because she has lupus, an autoimmune disorder. But his daughter staunchly refused and cited non-scientific conspiracy theories, he said. So he sat with her and looked at all the places her daughter was getting her information and started slowly stripping away the falsehoods.

"Finally, she said she would think about it," Pointer said. "Three days later, she said she'd get vaccinated. But it was a long conversation, and she's a college graduate. I had to actually deconstruct what she'd learned through social media."

Pridgen added that in his community's younger social circles, announcing you are vaccinated is an open invitation to ridicule. There needs to be a cultural shift, he said.

Impact on deaths