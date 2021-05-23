Buffalo's higher proportion of Covid-19 deaths linked to low vaccination rates

Buffalo residents this spring make up a disproportionate share of Erie County residents dying of Covid-19. It wasn't always this way.
In January, Buffalo residents accounted for 19% of county residents who died of Covid-19-related illnesses. But in April, city dwellers accounted for 43% of deaths. The percentage appears to be holding steady through mid-May.
"We'll come straight to your home," County Executive Poloncarz said at his Tuesday Covid-19 media briefing. "If you've got five people there, we will vaccinate all five people."
The fact that 43% of Erie County residents who died in April were from Buffalo is concerning because city residents make up just 22% of the county's population.
In contrast, suburban and rural residents constitute 78% of the county population, but have accounted for 57% of deaths since April.
The city's share of Covid-19 deaths changed after Covid-19 vaccines became available in the region.
Public health officials watched with increasing concern as a bigger share of suburban residents snapped up appointments at mass vaccination clinics throughout the county. But even after more pop-up vaccination clinics started targeting those who live on the East and West sides of Buffalo, it became a challenge to get neighborhood residents to walk in.
This growing vaccination disparity between urban and suburban communities had a predicable outcome: City residents make up a greater share of the county's Covid-19 death toll now.
"It's really jumped up," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. "And unfortunately, as we talked about recently, the city of Buffalo ZIP codes have some of the lowest vaccination rates."
Darius Pridgen, pastor of True Bethel Baptist Church, said he's presided over a number of funerals for unvaccinated residents who died of Covid-19 related illnesses. Some family members told him they had been vaccinated and deeply regretted they hadn't been more aggressive in trying to get their relatives to become vaccinated before their loved ones eventually got infected and died.
"That guilt has been seen during the mourning process," he said.
Fewer deaths overall
To be sure, the number of people dying in Erie County, in both the city and the suburbs, has fallen considerably since the winter months, even though new variants and relaxed attitudes about health safety measures disrupted the even, downward fatality trendline in spring.
Fifty-two Buffalo residents died from the virus in January, while 43 died last month, according to Erie County Health Department figures.
The difference is that in January, the county recorded 269 total Covid-19-related fatalities. In April, it recorded 99.
In many Buffalo ZIP codes, particularly on the East Side, the percentage of people who received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has stubbornly hovered between 35% and 45%, while most first- and second-ring suburban communities have seen first-dose vaccination rates of 60% to 80%.
A similar pattern follows when looking at ZIP codes with the highest rates of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Even within the same city or bordering towns, vaccine disparity can be stark. That's why counties are now moving away from low-demand mass vaccination clinics to smaller school, church and community center pop-up sites.
Support Local Journalism
"Those are the areas with the highest number of cases of Covid-19, and those are also the areas where we're seeing the most deaths," Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said.
Fighting vaccine hesitancy
The battle to overcome vaccine hesitancy is a difficult one.
Both Pridgen and the Rev. Kinzer Pointer, one of the conveners for the African American Health Equity Task Force, said the unwillingness and hesitancy to get vaccinated in certain urban communities comes from the spread of misinformation on social media and a lack of trust in authorities, including those in government and health care.
"Some people feel like it’s a toss up," Pridgen said. "If I get the vaccine, something may happen to me. If I don’t get the vaccine, something might happen to me."
Pridgen, whose church sits in the 14211 ZIP code, where only 37% of residents have received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, told a story of when his son went to the barbershop for a haircut. Once the barbers heard he'd been vaccinated, they tried sticking metal objects to his arm. They had seen viral social media footage and wrongly believed that the vaccine could make you magnetic.
"Fiction is winning out," Pridgen said.
In April, 11 of the county residents who died of Covid-19 were under the age of 50.
He added that he's been pleasantly surprised that some residents, who he was sure would never take the vaccine, have gotten the shot. The vast majority of them are over 40.
Pridgen and Pointer acknowledged their difficulty in convincing even their own adult children to get vaccinated, though they eventually came around.
Pointer recalled talking with his 31-year-old daughter about getting vaccinated in February. She was considered at high risk for a Covid-19 infection because she has lupus, an autoimmune disorder. But his daughter staunchly refused and cited non-scientific conspiracy theories, he said. So he sat with her and looked at all the places her daughter was getting her information and started slowly stripping away the falsehoods.
"Finally, she said she would think about it," Pointer said. "Three days later, she said she'd get vaccinated. But it was a long conversation, and she's a college graduate. I had to actually deconstruct what she'd learned through social media."
Pridgen added that in his community's younger social circles, announcing you are vaccinated is an open invitation to ridicule. There needs to be a cultural shift, he said.
Impact on deaths
Though senior citizens remain most at risk of dying from Covid-19-related illnesses, the average age of death has been falling. Since April, 16 county residents ages 49 and younger have died after becoming infected.
Younger people are also prone to infect older family members who are at much greater risk of bad outcomes.
Much of the third-wave spike in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations in March and early April was attributed to spring break travel. That resulted in a nearly twofold increase in Erie County deaths from March to April, after three months of decline.
Pointer said the only answer to getting through to young people is to hire respected younger people – "local influencers" – in the city to go out and spread the message to their peers. That is a proposal the local African American Health Equity Task Force is making to the state.
He pointed out that it was his daughter, who was initially unwilling to get vaccinated, who finally helped convince the remainder of his five biological and four adopted children, who range in age 25 to 33, to get the shot. The last one got the shot two weeks ago, he said.
"That's the process we're going to have to use. It's going to be painstaking," he said. "I think we have to use a personal approach with this. This is not something you can do at a distance."