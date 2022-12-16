Buffalo's GPS tracking of snowplows should be more accurate this storm, DPW chief says

With snow on the way, Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nathan Marton said the city's fleet is “geared up and ready to respond.”

“It will not be a repeat in terms of volume of snow (as) the November storm. But our fleet is ready,” Marton said.

This time residents should see improvements to the new GPS tracking the city launched for last month’s snowfall.

“The GPS is still functional," he said. "It was functional in the last storm. It was always operational. It was always public facing. We’ve been working on it since the …

"We’ve been improving the system," he said during a storm briefing at City Hall. "The reporting accuracy is there, so we’re more highly functional and more accurate than we were in the last storm."

The GPS tracking is supposed to let residents look at an interactive map and pinpoint the snow-removal status along 800 miles of streets in the city.

The GPS tracking aided internal snow-removal operations and the emergency response during last month’s storm, but it did not properly communicate the same data publicly, city officials said.

Most of the problems were related to functionality and mapping, including mapping complications where the map the city used to generate what the public saw didn’t have the exact metrics, which caused some reporting problems. In addition, some of the GPS units were sporadically turning themselves off and on. And some of the units weren’t functional.

Marton said Thursday crews will begin pre-salting tonight and them ramp up operations throughout the evening. There will be about 30 plows and lifts clearing the streets across the city once the snow “really starts to organize itself,” Marton said.

City officials also had conversations Friday morning with New York State officials regarding snow-fighting assistance and will have another conversation Friday afternoon to coordinate the assistance.

“We’re anticipating some of their assistance throughout the storm. We’re just coordinating exactly what’s that going to be,” Marton said.

With less snowfall expected than last month’s storm, the city is not anticipating having to haul snow to designated locations.

“It’s really going to be a clearing process,” Marton said.