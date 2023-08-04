Rachel Jackson has lived in North Buffalo by the intersection of Parkside and Linden avenues for 15 years.

After complaints from neighbors, screeching tires, crashing vehicles and worries for the safety of her two sons, Jackson has relentlessly advocated for an infrastructure change she believes will not only make the Parkside neighborhood safer, but also better connect families to the Buffalo Zoo and Delaware Park.

Her quest? Inspire a solution that would not require residents to run across the intersection and would allow a residential neighborhood to “access resources many of us moved here for in the first place,” Jackson said Wednesday.

Underway is a pilot project for a “protected intersection,” the first in the City of Buffalo, expected to be completed at Parkside and Linden by GObike Buffalo on Aug. 11 and removed by Nov. 1. The goal is to provide safe crossing for bicyclists and walkers as well as greater safety for drivers.

Data collected following temporary alterations will determine if narrowing driving lanes on Parkside and Linden, as well as introducing protected bike lanes and clear crossing areas for pedestrians and bicyclists, would reduce traffic incidents without creating significant delays or hazards for motorists.

According to GObike Buffalo, 18 collisions occurred at the intersection between 2017 and 2021, with injuries to drivers or pedestrians in eight of them. Of particular concern is Parkside’s northbound “bowl-like” dip under a railway bridge, flanked by concrete barriers, that limits sightlines as motorists ascend to reach the stop light at Linden Avenue. The frequency of cars turning left from Parkside onto Linden often causes traffic behind them to careen around on the right – which has been a possibility due to lane width.

“There’s not one point that’s safe to cross in any direction,” said Jackson, who added that residents on nearby avenues such as Crescent, Depew, Woodbridge and Huntington are also affected. The local attorney has embraced the role of community activist, distributing around 400 surveys to neighborhood residents and forming the Parkside-Linden Coalition Facebook group, now above 250 members, to gauge feedback prior to any change to the intersection.

Jackson’s advocacy dovetailed with GObike Buffalo’s larger plan to pilot bike-able and walkable designs for streets that the city plans to soon redo. The North Buffalo intersection was among the most in need of attention in the Bike Master Plan the nonprofit devised with the city in 2016.

Kevin Heffernan, GObike’s communications director, said he expects an adjustment period for drivers and that traffic will slow when encountering the new setup.

“When it’s new, you’re going to look up from your phone and pay attention,” he said. The public’s smooth adjustment to a bike-friendly approach to Delaware Avenue in the Elmwood Village – which removed two lanes of traffic, added a dedicated bike lane and shared turning lane for drivers – gives him hope any frustrations with Parkside and Linden would subside.

Heffernan said GObike has learned lessons from its temporary installment last summer of protected bike lanes on Forest Avenue, between Rees and Niagara streets. While metrics showed reduced speeding and no crashes while bike lanes were in place, Heffernan said, the effort was overshadowed by negative reaction to wavy and uneven lines that GObike painted on the street.

GObike is trying out protected bike lanes in Buffalo; some motorists aren't happy The project’s backers call the project good for cyclists and pedestrians. But those opposed to it say the bollards and other short-term measures have created a traffic mess.

“We licked our wounds on Forest,” Heffernan said.

The Parkside and Linden project should be an improvement, however, with two contractors and GObike engineer Jim Jones leading the implementation with better equipment – a two-line striper and more robust bollards and delineators, Heffernan said.

The redesign may not be perfect off the bat, however, and is able to be tweaked. Will large vehicles such as buses and firetrucks have enough space to complete left turns? Will vehicles turning left from Parkside in either direction paralyze traffic for several light changes?

Part of the project’s funding stems from the Erie County Department of Health and Office for People with Disabilities’ participation in a virtual conference with the Walkability Action Institute. Frank Cammarata III, executive director for the Office for People with Disabilities who participated in the virtual conference, said Wednesday that funding an effort centered on inclusion and inclusivity was logical for an intersection that “really needed a lot of help.”

Narrow sidewalks along the concrete barriers on Parkside and a lack of curb cuts are among the impediments for people with mobility disabilities, Cammarata said, while Jackson added that she chooses to drive her mother across the street because her inability to run could put her in danger. A group home operated by People, Inc. sits at one corner of the intersection, Jackson said.

Once the bollards and delineators are removed by November, the data accumulated from Kustom Signals’ StealthStat, a technology device that measures speed and distinguishes usage among motorists, pedestrians and bicycles, will be submitted to the city for review.

Buffalo already has received about $3 million to complete permanent design and infrastructure changes at Parkside and Linden, the city noted on its website, which gives Jackson hope for a safer intersection.

“I am not going to stop until it’s permanent,” she said.