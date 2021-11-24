Buffalo's finances look good now, but what happens after federal aid is gone?

Another purpose was to allay concerns about the city’s financial position after the $350 million windfall the city will receive under the American Rescue Plan. The city has already applied for and received about half of it.

“Our goal is to replenish that surplus just in case we do experience a downturn,” Rivera said. “I’m happy that we’re able to begin to replenish it, put money aside for those kinds of things and I think we just need to continue to do that going forward because we’re not always going to be able to rely on the federal government to come in. Or the county government might go through the same problems, even the state for that matter. The state was in the same situation the city was until they got their American rescue plan money.”