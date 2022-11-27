Buffalo's festive season kicks into gear with tree lightings, light displays, holiday markets

The opening of the Ice at Canalside over the weekend was just the start of Buffalo's busy holiday schedule that picks up speed in early December.

Those who want to get in the spirit can drive through holiday light displays, revel in Christmas tree lightings and Christmas shop at a bounty of local markets this holiday season.

Here's a sampling of upcoming events to keep in mind:

Tree lighting at Rotary Rink, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Rotary Rink, 20 Fountain Plaza. Free.

Bring or rent a pair of skates at Fountain Plaza and zip around the ice as Buffalo Place and city officials light a Christmas tree and set off fireworks. This is a Buffalo tradition.

Buffalo Niagara Holiday Light Show, Dec. 1-4, 8-11, 15-31. Times vary between 5-9 p.m. and 5-11 p.m., see holidaylightshow.com for schedule. Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. Admission is $25 plus fees per carload in advance or $30 at the gate.

With locations around the country, Holiday Light Show plants its flag in Niagara County again this year, with more than 100 displays and music synched to the lights. The seasonally bright corridor for cars is about a mile long.

News Neediest Fund kicks off 41st year The News Neediest Fund, which relies on donations to supply Christmas toys for children up to 12 years old, and monetary donations for meals for their families, held its kickoff Thursday morning.

Fairgrounds Festival of Lights. Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-23. Gates open from 5 to 9 p.m. Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Admission is $30 plus fees per carload. Enter on McKinley Parkway near Clark Street.

The fairgrounds trades summertime staples like fried dough and a Ferris wheel for a hybrid drive-through and walk-through holiday light show. After gazing out vehicle windows at the light show, attendees can park and then say hello to Santa or hop on the new Christmas Express Train Ride.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Giant ornaments, illuminated snowmen and holiday decorations galore are featured in a transformed Buffalo Zoo. A hot cocoa bar and s'mores are treats available, while Santa will amble about through Dec. 23. Most animal exhibits will be closed, with the exception of the Rainforest Falls and the Amphibian and Reptile Center.

Queen City Market, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3. Seneca One tower, One Seneca St. Free with a donation of a nonperishable food item to FeedMore WNY.

After a decade at the Karpeles Manuscript Library, the Queen City Market gathers more than 40 local vendors at a new location: the lobby of Seneca One tower.

Buffalo Holiday Market, through Dec. 23., from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. At 202 Ohio St. Closed Mondays. Free.

Wildly popular last winter, the Buffalo Holiday Market's rustic chalets, mulled wine and hot cocoa, and daily rotating vendors create a bustling atmosphere – and fit many schedules thanks to ample weekday and weekend hours.

Hamburg Holiday Market, through Dec. 18., from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 202 Lake St., Hamburg. Free.

The new sibling to the Buffalo Holiday Market hits Hamburg on the weekends, with wooden chalets boasting a mix of artisans, vintage sellers and food vendors.

Christkindlmarkt, Dec. 2-4, 9-11. From 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Hofbrauhaus Buffalo, 190 Scott St. Free.

Hofbrauhaus' European-style outdoor holiday market invades the German brewery's parking lot downtown, with a rotating cast of vendors offering food, art, candles and other gifts, plus an assortment of live music through the weekend. Naturally, there will be a beer-barrel tree lighting at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Martin House Holiday Market and Tree Lighting, 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Martin House, 143 Jewett Parkway. Free.

Browse the market inside the Martin House's visitor center and then join the tree lighting at 4 p.m. Buffalo Girlchoir will perform, while crafts and treats will be available.