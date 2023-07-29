The fall schedule for bulk trash collection in the City of Buffalo begins this week, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced.

Residents are asked to put out bulk trash on Sundays, starting this week in the Ellicott District.

Piles of bulk trash should be no bigger than 12 feet long, 3 feet high and 3 feet wide. No TV sets, computers or construction debris are allowed.

Collections are scheduled in the Fillmore District on the week of Aug. 6, Niagara District the week of Aug. 13, Masten District the week of Aug. 20, Lovejoy District the week of Aug. 27, South District the week of Sept. 10, Delaware District the week of Sept. 17, North District the week of Sept. 24 and University District the week of Oct. 1.

Tires without rims can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Broadway Garage, 197 Broadway. Limit is four tires per household.

