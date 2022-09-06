Buffalo's DPW commissioner leaves City Hall to take transportation planning post

Another high-ranking official has moved on from City Hall.

Michael J. Finn, the former commissioner of Buffalo's Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets, has taken over as executive director of the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council, the metropolitan planning organization for Erie and Niagara counties.

Finn’s last day in city government was Friday.

The city has conducted interviews with more than a half dozen candidates to replace Finn, said city spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

"I would say that it's in the final stages of the process," DeGeorge said of the search to replace Finn.

Finn's new position with the agency may bode well for the city, said Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera.

“I think having somebody there from the city of Buffalo, who has the city’s interest on the board there, and you’ll have a new commissioner here that is also going to be from the city of Buffalo, so we should be able to influence hopefully more projects in the city,” Rivera said.

The department is one of the largest in City Hall, with a budget of about $36 million.

“It’s a tough department," Rivera said. "It deals with trash pickup, snow removal, infrastructures (including) sidewalks, curbs, lighting, bridges, compliance, bidding. You name it. Everything goes through Public Works. It’s just a lot of work.”

The budgeted salary for the commissioner position is $133,068.

Finn started working with the city in 2011 as principal engineer in the Engineering Division, overseeing the paving and sidewalk replacement program and managing other engineering projects and initiatives.

In 2015, Finn was promoted to city engineer and charged with oversight of the Engineering Division.

Finn becomes the latest to to leave Mayor Byron Brown’s cabinet and senior staff.

Timothy Ball resigned as corporation counsel last January and accepted a job in the court system. Elizabeth “Betsey” Ball resigned as deputy mayor in April. Kevin J. Helfer retired in April as parking commissioner. Byron C. Lockwood retired as police commissioner in February. James Comerford retired as commissioner of the Department of Permit and Inspection Services. And Donna J. Estrich retired earlier this year as finance commissioner.