Buffalo's deputy mayor is latest high-ranking official to leave City Hall

Buffalo Deputy Mayor Elizabeth “Betsey” Ball is leaving her post in City Hall.
Ball, who also served as Mayor Byron Brown’s chief of staff, joined the administration in 2015 and oversaw Brown’s campaign last year for an unprecedented fifth term.
Her last day is Friday.
City spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Brown will make an announcement about Ball's replacement "at the appropriate time."
Ball, in a prepared statement released to The News, did not say why she is leaving or what her plans are.
"I am particularly proud of helping to secure federal and state funding that is literally helping to change the landscape of our city both physically and in increased opportunities for our residents to find good paying sustainable jobs, live in quality affordable housing and enjoy some of our nation’s greatest natural assets,” she said in her statement.
Before joining the Brown administration in 2015, served for more than four years in the New York State Executive Chamber, where she was appointed director of legislative affairs by then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. She previously served as a chief of staff in the State Senate and State Assembly, as well as senior advisor to two speakers of the New York City Council.
Ball becomes the latest is a number of key cabinet members who have left the Brown administration since Brown started his new term in January.
Council confirms three commissioners, but expected Helfer replacement withdraws as parking post nominee
Mayor Byron Brown lost almost as many existing or potential commissioners as he gained as confirmation hearings began Wednesday for key City Hall posts.
Parking Commissioner Kevin J. Helfer's last day in City Hall is today. He previously announced his retirement.
Ball’s brother, Timothy, left his post as corporation counsel in January to take a job at the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.
Former Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood retired in February.
James Comerford retired as commissioner of the Department of Permit and Inspection Services.
And Finance Commissioner Donna J. Estrich has said she will retire from her post but has not publicly said when.