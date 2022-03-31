Buffalo's deputy mayor is latest high-ranking official to leave City Hall

Buffalo Deputy Mayor Elizabeth “Betsey” Ball is leaving her post in City Hall.

Ball, who also served as Mayor Byron Brown’s chief of staff, joined the administration in 2015 and oversaw Brown’s campaign last year for an unprecedented fifth term.

Her last day is Friday.

City spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Brown will make an announcement about Ball's replacement "at the appropriate time."

Ball, in a prepared statement released to The News, did not say why she is leaving or what her plans are.

"I am particularly proud of helping to secure federal and state funding that is literally helping to change the landscape of our city both physically and in increased opportunities for our residents to find good paying sustainable jobs, live in quality affordable housing and enjoy some of our nation’s greatest natural assets,” she said in her statement.