Buffalo's chance to host Golden Snowball trophy melting away, again

A quest to bring the Golden Snowball trophy to Buffalo is running up against the odds of an actual snowball surviving the Sahara.

With 97.4 inches of snow for the 2021-22 season, Buffalo won the designation as the snowiest big city in New York State this past May, the second time in four years that it had outpaced the likes of Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Syracuse in the annual accounting of accumulations. Buffalo also was tops in the nation as snowiest big city.

Yet, the coveted Golden Snowball trophy remains in Binghamton, stranded like a commuter in a blizzard.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is on record saying he has no interest in the award. A group of local meteorologists has tried to step in to claim the prize and display it at SUNY Buffalo State, where the geography and planning department has offered a home.

Buffalo State geography professor and meteorologist Stephen Vermette said he will drive to Binghamton, pick up the trophy and bring it to campus. He hopes to work with the Buffalo State Library and possibly the Buffalo Museum of Science to display it.

“I would be happy to be steward of the trophy if no one else wants it,” he said. “I would kind of shepherd it around to interested parties and try to promote it in Western New York and not just let it languish in Binghamton because no one knows what to do with it.”

Vermette is part of the Western New York chapter of the American Meteorological Society. The group wants the award to be a small point of fun and pride for the region. Vermette and other members said the Buffalo area should do everything it can to embrace its reputation for snow, instead of trying to run from it.

Binghamton Mayor Jared M. Krahan’s office appears to be in no hurry to relinquish the award, however.

When Vermette first called the office in early June, Krahan’s executive assistant told him the New York Conference of Mayors was responsible for the trophy’s transfer.

Vermette followed up by calling and emailing NYCOM. The organization’s executive director Peter Baynes responded in a July 11 email that NYCOM had hosted an “informal ceremony” transferring the trophy from Syracuse’s mayor to Binghamton’s mayor at one of its meeting last year but otherwise had nothing to do with the Golden Snowball tradition.

Syracuse won the trophy in 2018-19 and held onto it for an additional year when Brown said he was not interested in retrieving it for display at Buffalo City Hall.

Buffalo was the state’s snowiest city in 2019-20, as well, and never hosted the trophy, which Syracuse handed off to Binghamton, the winner in 2020-21 with 103.2 inches of snow.

Vermette doesn't want another hosting opportunity to melt away.

He and others had tried unsuccessfully in 2020 to get Brown's office get involved, and the mayor wanted no part of it.

Vermette has called Krahan’s office directly again, but hasn’t received an answer. He’s started wondering what the hang-up is now.

Krahan’s office did not respond this week to inquiries from The Buffalo News.

“The only problem where I could see the no come from Binghamton is that I’m not the mayor’s office. And if someone wants to be strict about it and say, ‘No, it’s got to go from mayor’s office to mayor’s office to mayor’s office,’ then we’re out of luck,” said Vermette. “But I’m hoping that they’ll recognize there’s better good in giving it to another institution like Buffalo State, and I would look after it rather than just have it sit in Binghamton.”