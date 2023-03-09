“Unfortunately, incidents at the Central Library have now escalated to the point where we cannot provide the environment that our users expect and deserve," Spears said. "The problems we are experiencing with patrons of all ages, but especially youth, are being seen beyond just the library, and we hope that these issues can be addressed across the entire community. We want to be a part of the solution. It is our hope we can soon go back to serving all of the community in a safe space.”