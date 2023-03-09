The downtown Central Library will begin closing at 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays because of security concerns, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Director John Spears announced Thursday.
Weekend hours will be unchanged.
“In an effort to safeguard library patrons and staff, beginning tomorrow, Friday, March 10, 2023, the downtown Central Library will reduce its open public hours during the week,” he said.
The early closure is intended to be temporary, he said, until a plan is in place for serving the community in a safe atmosphere.
“Unfortunately, incidents at the Central Library have now escalated to the point where we cannot provide the environment that our users expect and deserve," Spears said. "The problems we are experiencing with patrons of all ages, but especially youth, are being seen beyond just the library, and we hope that these issues can be addressed across the entire community. We want to be a part of the solution. It is our hope we can soon go back to serving all of the community in a safe space.”