Buffalo's Bounce Imaging wins federal contract worth up to $15 million

"You're able to inspect those shipping containers in really a fraction of the time that it would normally take for someone to climb around and crawl into all these cramped spaces," she said.

If the contract with Customs and Border Protection proves successful, it could open the door for Bounce Imaging to secure other work in the safety and inspection field, beyond the federal government, said Francisco Aguilar, the company's founder and CEO.

The company has grown to 20 employees, four of whom are based locally. Most of its employees are spread around the country to oversee sales regions, and to meet in person with potential customers. A contract manufacturer in Massachusetts handles production.

Bounce Imaging got a boost in the 2016 edition of the 43North business plan competition, winning $500,000. The company does not disclose annual sales figures, but the company in 2020 was profitable for the first time, Baynes said.

"Now we're kind of investing back into growth for 2021," she said.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.