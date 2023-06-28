The smoke is back.

Thick, gray haze hung over Western New York Wednesday morning as winds from the northwest pushed smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires back into the region.

There's an air quality alert in effect for all of Western New York and the rest of the state as well.

As of noon Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index app showed Buffalo's air at the "unhealthy" level.

At that level, people who have heart and lung disease, older people, children and teens are urged to reduce strenuous outdoor activities and to keep any outdoor activities short.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo warned that conditions could worsen later today. There's heavier smoke conditions to the west which could make its way across the region Wednesday and Thursday.

While it looks like a dreary day outside, its actually smoke. Current Air Quality Index (AQI) levels across WNY are unhealthy and range between 151-200. Looking further west, worse conditions are in place and will make its way across the region today into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/4CRreAXmHQ — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) June 28, 2023

Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to keep an eye on the air conditions, especially if they are vulnerable to fine particles in the air.

"Smoke from Canadian wildfires is forecasted to significantly impact air quality across New York into [Wednesday] and Thursday," Hochul said Tuesday. "We continue to closely monitor conditions and will be distributing masks in regions impacted by the smoke. I encourage all New Yorkers to stay up to date on the latest information and take appropriate steps to protect their health."

She said that in the event the air quality worsens to the "very unhealthy" or "hazardous" levels, the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services would alert impacted communities using the Wireless Emergency Alert System.

Smoke from the wildfires has impacted a huge swath of the United States, from the Midwest to the East Coast.

The "unhealthy" air prompted a few actions.

The City of Buffalo announced that its splash pads would be closed Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bisons said today's 1:05 p.m. game against the Worcester Red Sox would be delayed.