A group of local African Americans were honored Friday afternoon in Buffalo's City Hall for their contributions to the city.

"Black History Month is a great time to acknowledge and reflect on those from our community and what they've done," Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney said.

The awards went to:

Arts: Naila Ansari, assistant professor at Buffalo State University in theater and Africana studies; choreographer for ‘Black Roots Summer.”

Community Service: Shantelle Patton, co-founder of the Dopeness Project and board member of WNY Urban Arts Collective and the Foundry.

Youth: Steven McDuffie, coach of the Bennett High School football team that won this year’s New York State championship.

Education: Jamie D. Smith, chief academic officer at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and senior vice president of education and dean of Roswell Park graduate division of the University at Buffalo.

Daphne Ross, chief impact officer for Say Yes Buffalo, responsible for fundraising and development, marketing communications and the management of external partnerships.

Ministry: Pastor Pamela Taylor, co-pastor of New Life World Harvest Restoration Center and founder of Better Women Women’s Ministry.

Evangelist Bruce Warrick, founder of Trust God ministry in 2016.

Business: Shannon Johnson, business banking relationship manager at M&T Bank.

Melanie Minor, M&T Bank cybersecurity analyst and business owner of KMB5 Boutique, a women’s empowerment boutique in downtown Buffalo.

Family: Dennis and Rhonda Wilson. A high school teacher, Dennis Wilson also owns a graphic design firm, is an event promoter and owner of the Oakk Room restaurant. Rhonda Wilson is the founder, chief executive officer and president of Buffalo Black Nurses Inc. Together the couple co-created Panoramic Magazine.

Law: Cavette Chambers, first Black woman and Jamaican native to serve as Buffalo’s corporation counsel.

Law Enforcement/Military: Lt. Andre Lloyd, a 14-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department. He also has served as Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves Medical Service Corps for 24 years.