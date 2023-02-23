When Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, Ukrainian organizations in Buffalo rose to action.

A year later, they have joined forces with other local cultural groups and Ukrainian associations in the U.S. and Canada to raise more than $6 million in humanitarian, medical and military supplies for Ukraine, said Bohdan Cherniawski of Clarence, chief operations officer for the Ukrainian American Freedom Foundation.

This weekend, the foundation is inviting the Buffalo community to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine with a candlelight vigil, march and concert on Friday and a bus trip to Washington, D.C., leaving Buffalo at midnight Saturday for a 2 p.m. Ukraine rally at the Lincoln Memorial.

The local Stand United with Ukraine activities begin at 5 p.m. Friday at the Ukrainian American Civic Center, 205 Military Road, with food, beverages, crafts, jewelry and other souvenirs on sale to benefit Ukraine aid. A candlelight vigil will be held at 6 p.m., followed by a March/Drive of Flags to SUNY Buffalo State.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buffalo State will host a “Spirit of Ukraine” concert by pianist Ivan Docenko. Tickets are $10 with proceeds also going to the Ukraine appeal.

The Ukranian American Freedom Foundation has also chartered a tour bus to leave Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church at midnight Saturday and arrive in D.C. by 9 a.m. The $100 trip includes breakfast and representing Buffalo at the 2 p.m. rally. More information can be found at ukrainiansofbuffalo.com.

Cherniawski and other Ukrainian support groups gathered at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center in Buffalo last week to share information on their activities in support of Ukraine over the past year. The support included:

Besides raising over $600,000 in donations with help from other Buffalo cultural organizations, Ukrainian American Freedom Foundation has partnered with the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, the Ukrainian Catholic Education Foundation and the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America to multiply that support tenfold, Cherniawski said. The joint projects include sending a dozen all-wheel-drive vehicles for battlefield evacuation of wounded soldiers, more than 100 drones to detect Russian approaches, over 3,000 tourniquets and 60 Lenovo tablets to be used by the National Police to document Russian war crimes, he said.

Irina Pron of Help for Ukraine also reported that the New York State Health Department donated 24 pallets of medical equipment, the Yonkers Police Department donated 955 Kevlar vests and Kaleida Health contributed by sending hundreds of surgical instruments to Ukraine, among other donations.

Dnipro also established a Welcome Center to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war resettled in Western New York. It has partnered with Jewish Family Services, Catholic Charities and Journey’s End Refugee Services to assist 135 families, and many more are expected as Russia escalates its attacks on Ukraine.

Cherniawski, a Ukrainian Canadian, said 80% of aid to Ukraine has come from the U.S.

Monday, he was among those celebrating President Biden’s surprise visit to stand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

"I find it incredibly brave," Cherniawski said. "A hundred years from now, historians will write about these days and what sort of leadership sent a U.S. president to take this action when the world was at threat.”