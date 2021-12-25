Buffalonians deal with second Covid Christmas

Heather Gallagher rushed to a drug store Christmas morning to get a Covid-19 testing kit.
"My kids have the sniffles and I don't want to give it to my parents," the Buffalo resident said. "They woke up with it this morning, and we wouldn't want to put them in a bad position."
And, after a lengthy stretch when Western New York had the highest regional positive rate in the state, the five-county region now ranks sixth.
Gallagher's family members are all vaccinated, and everyone eligible has gotten a booster shot, but that still meant a lot of questions and concerns as they celebrated a second Covid-19 Christmas.
2021, which began with such optimism as a vaccine became available, saw the holiday season arrive with a record number of cases in Erie County on Thursday, and mounting fears over the spread of the newly detected Omicron variant.
Still, because of the vaccines, families were more apt to venture out to see loved ones this Christmas than last year.
The county's Health Department confirmed 1,137 cases for Thursday, crushing the previous pandemic daily high of 981 cases on Dec. 3.
The Covid-19 surge led Annie Oumarau's extended family to get rapid tests out of concern of endangering an at-risk senior. The tests revealed a family member did indeed have Covid-19, sinking their holiday plans. That was especially disappointing for Oumarau, a Buffalo native, who had returned from her home in North Carolina, hoping to spend Christmas with family members.
"So all of our plans for last night and this morning, we just had to change them on the fly," Oumarau said. "I'm grateful no one is feeling sick, and we have to protect that person, but we thought it was going to be the year that it was safer, and it's not."
Harriet Lowery said Covid-19 altered her family's Christmas gathering, too, because of family members susceptible to getting sick.
"You can't have big gatherings like you used to, and you have to be cautious," Lowery said. "It's kind of hard, but you have to deal with what you're given right now."
Deborah McCarter said she's from a large family and everyone had to make sure they were vaccinated and tested before getting together.
"It added the extra caution," she said.
Although vaccinated, Aaron Koscielniak said he was still concerned about getting together with his family and infecting his parents and a niece, while aware he's been told by a doctor that he faces additional risks because he has asthma and allergies.
The family got together and had a good time, Koscielniak said. His fiancee recently was also able to return home to see family in Kansas for the first time since Covid-19 began.
Kayla Colon said her siblings all have Covid-19, putting a damper on the family get-together.
"It makes the holiday sad," Colon said.
Covid-19's surge didn't prevent the City Mission from delivering more than 2,500 meals to homes in Western New York.
The annual Hambone Express event saw volunteers bring ham dinners with all the fixings to the elderly, shut-ins and impoverished residents. The dinners were delivered in sealable bags for contactless pickup and delivery, by volunteers wearing protective masks. Products were sanitized in advance.
"The Hambone Express is an important event where we have the opportunity to make a difference," said Audrey Calhoun, the City Mission's associate executive director.
"In the season of giving, the Mission is proud to give back to our neighbors in need," Calhoun said. "We are grateful to all of the volunteers who helped delver hot meals across the community this holiday."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.