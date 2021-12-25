Buffalonians deal with second Covid Christmas

Heather Gallagher rushed to a drug store Christmas morning to get a Covid-19 testing kit.

"My kids have the sniffles and I don't want to give it to my parents," the Buffalo resident said. "They woke up with it this morning, and we wouldn't want to put them in a bad position."

Christmas cheer: WNY no longer center of state's Covid-19 surge And, after a lengthy stretch when Western New York had the highest regional positive rate in the state, the five-county region now ranks sixth.

Gallagher's family members are all vaccinated, and everyone eligible has gotten a booster shot, but that still meant a lot of questions and concerns as they celebrated a second Covid-19 Christmas.

2021, which began with such optimism as a vaccine became available, saw the holiday season arrive with a record number of cases in Erie County on Thursday, and mounting fears over the spread of the newly detected Omicron variant.

Still, because of the vaccines, families were more apt to venture out to see loved ones this Christmas than last year.

Erie County sets record for daily Covid cases as Omicron takes hold The county's Health Department confirmed 1,137 cases for Thursday, crushing the previous pandemic daily high of 981 cases on Dec. 3.

The Covid-19 surge led Annie Oumarau's extended family to get rapid tests out of concern of endangering an at-risk senior. The tests revealed a family member did indeed have Covid-19, sinking their holiday plans. That was especially disappointing for Oumarau, a Buffalo native, who had returned from her home in North Carolina, hoping to spend Christmas with family members.