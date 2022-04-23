Buffalo Zoo's last bison may soon get company

For the past nine months, Wilma has been the last "buffalo" in Buffalo.

The American bison, who tips the scales at 1,059 pounds, is the last survivor among three sisters who grew up in the Buffalo Zoo. But she may not be alone too much longer – the zoo is hoping to bring back a small herd this summer with the potential acquisition of two more bison.

The zoo on Monday also began making improvements to the 30,000-square-feet bison exhibit space that runners and walkers pass on ring road. The $500,000 project is expected to be completed in June.

"We are very excited for the zoo and for the community to get new companions for Wilma," said Lisa Smith, the zoo's chief zoological officer. "I think she is going to benefit greatly from having some company again.

"It is the national mammal for the United States, and it's certainly very important in Buffalo to have bison here at the zoo," Smith said. "We're looking forward to having a bigger herd again."

Wilma's sister Rose died in July 2021, two years after Betty passed away. The sisters are among the more than 35 bison that over the years have been in several locations in the country's seventh-oldest zoo. The Buffalo Zoo opened in 1875 and has been at its Parkside site since 1938.

Wilma, two months shy of turning 29, is one of the oldest bison living in captivity and in excellent health for her age, Smith said. Bison typically live into their teens and early 20s.

"We are looking at other zoos to potentially find some youngsters after all the construction is done," Smith said.

Wilma is more likely to accept younger bison than older ones, Smith said.

"An older one might challenge her, while younger ones will let her lead the herd, which she likes to do," Smith said.

Smith said she thinks Wilma looks at the keepers who work with her every day as part of her herd.

"She's great around them, and really follows their lead," Smith said.

Wilma eats a quart of grain in the form of fortified pellets daily, and a half to a full bale of Timothy hay, she said.

The enclosure enhancements are expected to offer amenities that will benefit the bison, keepers and visitors.

New gates and management systems will help move the animals in a safer manner, and a new chute system will allow them to get vaccinated or have their hoofs trimmed without necessarily requiring the use of anesthesia.

Boulders will be moved to create more open spaces in the enclosure, which will have new grasses and other plantings. Improvements will be made to the bison barn.

Improved sight lines and signage, and easier viewing for smaller visitors are planned.

The zoo is also going to offer a VIP viewing area to the side of the exhibit, which will allow people to see the bison up close and possibly feed them in the future. Smith said the viewing area could be opened to the general public in the future, but it's seen now as an opportunity to bring in extra revenue for the zoo.

Keesha Bullock, the zoo's chief external relations officer, said the zoo's forthcoming master plan will call for a "new and expanded exhibit" for the bison, but no details are ready to be announced.

It's estimated that there were more than 60 million bison across the open plains of the United States and Canada in 1700. By 1889, they were nearly extinct, with only 835 bison remaining.

The main slaughter of bison occurred with the building of the Union Pacific Railroad, when hunters shot them for sport.

Bison have been reintroduced in a few national parks, including Yellowstone in Wyoming and Badlands in South Dakota, but are sometimes shot to death by ranchers when wandering beyond the park boundaries.

Bison have been incorrectly referred to as buffalo since early settlers to the U.S. began calling them that because of their faint resemblance to the generally smaller Cape and water buffalo found in Africa, Asia and India. Both are part of the cow family, but are entirely different and different-looking animal species.

