Buffalo Zoo to require masks indoors for everyone 3 and up

Starting Monday, the Buffalo Zoo will require patrons age 3 and older to wear masks while inside its buildings and indoor exhibits.
The requirement covers all patrons, "regardless of vaccination status," the zoo posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.
"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in keeping our community safe," the post concluded. "We look forward to welcoming you to the Zoo."
Within two hours, the post had more than 600 "likes," 114 "loves," 29 angry faces and 12 laughing faces. Many of the 185 people commenting on the post thanked the zoo for the decision, while critics vowed not to go to the zoo while the mandate is in place or to not renew their memberships.
Anne Neville
Reporter
