Buffalo Zoo president and CEO resigns

The president and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo has resigned, a little over five years since she arrived from the Indianapolis Zoo.

Norah Fletchall did not indicate why she resigned, but said, "I'm looking forward to my next professional endeavor."

Fletchall was at the helm as the zoo developed a new strategic plan and guided the city's most visited cultural attraction through the pandemic.

Jonathan Dandes, the board's immediate past chair, will lead a national search committee to find a successor. Chief Zoological Officer Lisa Smith, who has worked 27 years as a zoo professional, was named interim president and CEO.

The zoo recently maintained its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the industry's oversight organization, following a June inspection.

"We on the board wish Norah the best and thank her for leading the successful AZA accreditation process," said board Chairman David Flynn.

"Her stewardship of the zoo, her love of our animals and her vision as set out in our strategic plan helped put the zoo on a vibrant path for the future," Flynn said.

From 2000 to 2018, the Buffalo Zoo updated or built 12 enclosures at a cost of $56 million, ranging from the enclosed Rainforest Falls to the Arctic Edge and Sea Otter Cove. The ambitious projects were needed at the nation's third oldest zoo, which has several depression-era WPA buildings built by President Franklin Roosevelt's administration in the 1930s.

Under Fletchall, there has been greater attention paid to upgrading deferred infrastructure needs.

"We've done such a great job over the years of building spectacular new exhibits," Fletchall told The News in March. "But we have to maintain those exhibits, and we also have to take care of the older buildings and make sure they are well provided for, and that they provide good homes for the animals."

An assessment of the buildings on the 23.5-acre zoo grounds commissioned in 2020 found significant problems, including decades-old roofs, heating and air-circulation systems in poor condition and ignored plumbing needs.

She said she was optimistic that working with state, city and county governments will produce the funding necessary to "clear up these backlogs in a meaningful way."

Fletchall was chief operating officer and supervising vice president of operations at the Indianapolis Zoo prior to coming to Buffalo, where she succeeded Donna Fernandes.

"It has been an absolute pleasure and honor to lead the Buffalo Zoo," Fletchall said in a statement.