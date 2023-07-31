Lisa Smith's road to a career in zoos began in 1992, when working on a college project at the Cleveland zoo she was given a behind-the-scenes, close-up look at a white rhinoceros.

"That connection, that defining moment changed my life," she said. "I wanted to be a zoo keeper."

Smith shared that story Monday after being announced as the new president and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo, shedding the "interim" title she held since last September following the abrupt resignation of Norah Fletchall.

"It is a pinnacle moment for my career," Smith told The Buffalo News after being named the third president and CEO of the zoo in the last 23 years, following Fletchall's five years at the helm and Donna Fernandes, who served from 2000 to 2017.

"I love the Buffalo Zoo, and am thrilled to be able to lead us on to expand our conservation and sustainability efforts, and to build new and enriching immersive animal habitats that not only take into consideration the well-being of the animals, but also make sure that visitors feel connected to the animals and the spaces at the zoo."

The 27-year zoo professional came to the Buffalo Zoo in May 2018 and was named chief zoological officer in 2021. She is in charge of implementing the zoo's strategic and master plans, overseeing animal care and raising money for future projects, which include a new outdoor gorilla exhibit.

Smith, 52, began her career in 1995 in Crescent City, Calif., at what is now Ocean World, before moving to the Santa Barbara Zoo, also in California, for a year as an animal-care specialist.

She went to Cleveland Metroparks, where she saw the white rhino, as a zoo keeper from 1998 to 2002, and to the Atlanta Zoo as a curator of large mammals until 2009.

Her next eight years were spent as senior director of animal programs at Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum in Sioux Falls, S.D., prior to coming to Buffalo.

Being in charge as interim president for nearly a year will allow Smith to hit the ground, she said.

Among immediate needs, she saire, are infrastructural improvements with the use of government funds for some of the city-owned zoo's historic buildings. Fixes are planned for life support structures for sea lions, polar bears and other animals, and a pervious, brick-like pavement is coming to the zoo's entrance.

The next big project will be a state-of-the-art gorilla habitat built in a different location at the zoo, Smith said. A timeline for the project will be decided over the next couple of months, with a capital campaignto follow.

"Our zoo is one of the few that doesn't have an outdoor habitat for gorillas," Smith said. "I think we can always improve animal habitat and space. We will be looking in the future to maybe expand the giraffe exhibit, the bison exhibit and probably a few others along the way."

Smith is aware of concerns raised by critics who say zoos in general fail to adequately meet the physical and emotional needs of animals large and small.

She said the Buffalo Zoo did the right thing when it surrendered its last elephants in fall 2018, after critics complained for years that the space was too small for them.

"I do feel that was the right decision," Smith said. "Our facilities were inadequate for elephants at the time. I think it's incumbent for every zoo to always do better for the animals in our care. We have to be good stewards for them. We are constantly evaluating our habitats to try to figure out how to make them better."

The zoo's board on Monday in announcing Smith's selection said she was chosen after a national search that drew interest from 105 candidates, including three that were brought to Buffalo for interviews.

"The board had the rare ability to witness our new president and CEO in action for almost a year, and given Lisa's high level of achievement, her staff's respect for her leadership and the innovations she brought to the operation during her time as interim, we had an easy choice," said David Flynn, zoo board chairman.

"We are pleased that Lisa came through a very rigorous search, and interviews with four finalists," said Jonathan Dandes, who headed the board's search committee. "What the search demonstrated clearly is that there are many highly qualified candidates, and we have the best among them."

Rep. Brian Higgins, State Sen. Sean Ryan and Deputy Mayor Rashied McDuffy offered their support and encouragement for the new head of Buffalo's most visited cultural attraction.

While working at zoos, Smith has never forsaken her love of rhinos.

An expert on the eastern black rhinoceros, she is coordinator of the Black Rhino Species Survival Plan run by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the industry's oversight organization. The AZA gave the Buffalo Zoo it's "gold standard" accreditation following a detailed inspection in June 2022.

The World Wildlife Fund lists the black rhino as "critically endangered," with an estimated 96% of the population wiped out between 1970 and 1990 due to poaching of their horns for the illegal international market, mainly in Asia.

"You can think about the species survival plan as a dating service for zoo animals," Smith said of the breeding program.

The Buffalo Zoo is a holding facility for younger rhinos before they are shipped out to a zoo where breeding can occur. The zoo's Lulu, almost 6 years old, will be going to another zoo in the near future, Smith said, to be replaced by another young rhino.

Smith is also in the association's year-long Executive Leadership Development Program for future industry leaders who aspire to become zoo directors, another reason why the zoo's board felt it was making the right decision.

During Fernandes' tenure, the Buffalo Zoo updated or built 12 enclosures at a cost of $56 million, ranging from Rainforest Falls to Arctic Edge and Sea Otter Cove. The ambitious projects were needed at the aging zoo, which has several depression-era WPA buildings built by President Franklin Roosevelt's administration in the 1930s.

Under Fletchall, there was greater attention paid to upgrading deferred infrastructure needs. A building assessment on the 23.5-acre zoo grounds commissioned in 2020 found significant problems, including decades-old roofs, heating and air-circulation systems in poor condition and ignored plumbing needs.