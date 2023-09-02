A devout Christian faith and love for pets were trademark characteristics of Tonya Jackson, a 51-year-old Buffalonian who died from smoke inhalation from a fire in her second-floor apartment on Edison Avenue early Friday morning.

Kim Sieber, her longtime girlfriend, said Saturday that Jackson began every morning with devotionals, was a "go-to girl for prayer" and regularly attended Edison Street Community Church, just a few houses away from her apartment.

"You couldn't meet a nicer person," Sieber said. "You just couldn't."

Jackson was declared deceased Friday after being transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. First responders performed CPR at the scene before taking her to the hospital. Investigators determined that the fire was accidental, said Buffalo police and fire spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

"Local 282 is sending their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the woman tragically lost," Buffalo firefighters union president Vinnie Ventresca said in a statement.

Sieber said that Jackson recently cared for her as she fought lung disease, cleaning her house and helping look after her dogs. Although they lived apart, they spent many days together. Described as a "homebody," Jackson was trying to get her driver's license so Sieber would not have to drive her around.

"She stuck to herself," Sieber said. "There was no friction at all in her life."

Jackson's dog, a "big and playful" 3-year-old mastiff-pit bull mix named Grace, also died in the fire, Sieber said, and her two cats could not be located. She will try to have Jackson and Grace cremated together, she said. Sieber said she did not believe there were smoke detectors in the house.

A love for animals drew the couple together. Sieber actively fostered dogs and worked previously at Nickel City Canine Rescue. In 2013, Sieber and Jackson took in Rocsi, a friend's chocolate Lab who was badly burned in a different house fire but recovered thanks to strangers' donations and help from the SPCA. Thanks to the couple's efforts, Rocsi lived another 10 years, dying April 1 from cancer, Sieber said.