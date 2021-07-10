Buffalo woman seriously wounded in Friday night shooting

Buffalo police on Saturday sought help from the public as they investigated a Friday night shooting that seriously wounded a city woman.

Northwest District officers responded to the shooting at 9:30 p.m. Friday near the 100 block of Herkimer Street. They learned that a 34-year-old city woman was getting out of a vehicle when she was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and admitted in serious condition. City and hospital officials had no update on her condition Saturday.

During the three-day Fourth of July weekend last week, 21 people were injured in 13 shootings, including 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr., who died from his injuries Friday after a quadruple shooting Monday night at the Ferry Grider Homes.

Three-year-old boy shot on Donovan Drive Monday has died, police confirm Shaquelle Walker Jr. had been in critical condition in Oishei Children's Hospital since the quadruple shooting in the Ferry Grider Homes.

Before this month's spate of shootings, 177 people already had been shot in Buffalo, a 64% increase over the 10-year average.

Anyone with information about the shooting of Shaquelle Walker Jr. and other recent shootings is asked to call or text the city's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

