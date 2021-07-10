 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo woman seriously wounded in Friday night shooting
0 comments
top story

Buffalo woman seriously wounded in Friday night shooting

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police on Saturday sought help from the public as they investigated a Friday night shooting that seriously wounded a city woman. 

Northwest District officers responded to the shooting at 9:30 p.m. Friday near the 100 block of Herkimer Street. They learned that a 34-year-old city woman was getting out of a vehicle when she was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and admitted in serious condition. City and hospital officials had no update on her condition Saturday.  

Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo talks to the media during a news conference to announce that a suspect is in custody in connection with Monday's shooting of a 3-year-old child outside the BMHA's Ferry Grider Homes on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

During the three-day Fourth of July weekend last week, 21 people were injured in 13 shootings, including 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr., who died from his injuries Friday after a quadruple shooting Monday night at the Ferry Grider Homes. 

Before this month's spate of shootings, 177 people already had been shot in Buffalo, a 64% increase over the 10-year average.

Anyone with information about the shooting of Shaquelle Walker Jr. and other recent shootings is asked to call or text the city's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

14 more victims recovered from condo collapse site

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News