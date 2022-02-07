Buffalo woman pleads guilty to pepper-spraying woman after mask dispute

A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for pepper-spraying a medical office employee who asked her to comply with a face mask requirement, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Deshawna A. Taylor, 27, on Aug. 31, 2021, walked into a medical office on Main Street near Humboldt Parkway and left the building after she was asked by an employee to wear a mask while on the premises. A few minutes later, Taylor returned and reached underneath the glass partition while holding a can of pepper spray and sprayed the employee. The victim received medical treatment for her injuries.

Taylor faces a maximum of one year in jail when she is sentenced on April 12. She remains released on her own recognizance.

A no-contact order of protection, issued on behalf of the victim that prohibits Taylor from being near the medical office, remains in effect.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.