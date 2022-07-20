Buffalo woman in critical condition after Wednesday morning shooting

Buffalo police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood that has left a 27-year-old Buffalo woman in critical condition.
Detectives said a woman "apparently inside of a vehicle" was struck by gunfire and taken to Erie County Medical Center, police spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge said in a news release. Police responded to a call just after 9:10 a.m. at the first block of Kent Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
