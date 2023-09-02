A 51-year-old Buffalo woman died following a house fire that occurred just after midnight on Friday, city officials announced Saturday.

The victim, Tonya Jackson, was declared deceased after being transported from her Edison Avenue home to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. First responders performed CPR at the scene before transporting her to the hospital.

The Erie County Medical Examiners Office determined that Jackson’s death was caused by smoke inhalation. Investigators determined that the fire was accidental, said Buffalo police and fire spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

“Local 282 is sending their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the woman tragically lost,” Buffalo firefighters union president Vinnie Ventresca said in a statement.