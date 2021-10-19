 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Without Borders returns this month
0 comments

Buffalo Without Borders returns this month

Support this work for $1 a month
Khoshmazeh Afghan Cuisine (copy)

Mohamad Qasim Rahimi, who came from Afghanistan and settled in Buffalo with the help of the International Institute of Buffalo, and his restaurant, Khoshmazeh Afghan Cuisine, are participating in Buffalo Without Borders TO GO.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

The International Institute of Buffalo is hosting Buffalo Without Borders TO GO this month.

The dinner series showcases local immigrant-owned restaurants and cuisines by bringing festive evenings of food, cultural activities and treats from locally owned businesses to diners’ homes at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

This fall’s series features restaurant partnerships with Lime House (Burmese), Khoshmazeh Afghan Cuisine (Afghan), and Garden of Eden (South Sudanese). As with prior seasons, the reimagined Buffalo Without Borders event will consist of a dinner, dessert and cultural drink for two.

The carry-out bags will include local goodies, paired spices and a cultural education and activity packet that features each of the chef’s home countries. For more information, go to iibuffalo.org.

“A Buffalo Without Borders ticket is so much more than a dinner for two, with each ticket sale directly uplifts refugees and survivors, connecting them with local resources and empowering them to establish their own security and independence," said Jennifer Rizzo Choi, the International Institute's interim executive director, in a statement.

Mohamad Qasim Rahimi, chef and co-creator of Khoshmazeh Afghan Cuisine, was resettled from Afghanistan through the International Institute.

“As a small business owner and an immigrant, I am excited and thankful for this opportunity to introduce traditional Afghan dishes to Buffalonians," Rahimi said. "I’m excited to share our Qabuli Palaw, a famous Afghan recipe, with new customers."

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts identify possibly the oldest star ever found

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News