Buffalo Without Borders returns this month

The International Institute of Buffalo is hosting Buffalo Without Borders TO GO this month.

The dinner series showcases local immigrant-owned restaurants and cuisines by bringing festive evenings of food, cultural activities and treats from locally owned businesses to diners’ homes at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

This fall’s series features restaurant partnerships with Lime House (Burmese), Khoshmazeh Afghan Cuisine (Afghan), and Garden of Eden (South Sudanese). As with prior seasons, the reimagined Buffalo Without Borders event will consist of a dinner, dessert and cultural drink for two.

The carry-out bags will include local goodies, paired spices and a cultural education and activity packet that features each of the chef’s home countries. For more information, go to iibuffalo.org.

“A Buffalo Without Borders ticket is so much more than a dinner for two, with each ticket sale directly uplifts refugees and survivors, connecting them with local resources and empowering them to establish their own security and independence," said Jennifer Rizzo Choi, the International Institute's interim executive director, in a statement.