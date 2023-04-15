When Jake Cimperman ran into his former football coach at a music festival in East Aurora, he never thought it would lead to an opportunity to tell a powerful story about Buffalo’s adaptive sports community.

But less than a month after that September 2021 reunion with Tim Wade, the filmmaker found himself documenting practices and conducting athlete interviews of the Western New Yorkers playing on a wheelchair football team in its first season.

Wade, who had been retired for years after coaching the East Aurora High School football team from 2001 to ’06, told Cimperman he was back to coaching football, but this time it was on a volunteer basis, helping a new venture of the Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports foundation.

One of only nine sanctioned teams in the country at the time, the Buffalo Bills wheelchair football team was readying for its second national tournament, playing against other NFL-affiliated teams during late October of that year in Kansas City. That's when Cimperman began piecing together their story.

It led to the making of "Concrete Gridiron," a 22-minute documentary directed, edited and produced by Cimperman, that has been aired by WNED on PBS in the Buffalo and Toronto markets since February.

“As a storyteller and as a filmmaker, I couldn’t help but be curious,” said Cimperman, who played for Wade at East Aurora High School and now lives in Los Angeles working as a freelance content producer for Major League Baseball.

“I’m familiar with sled hockey and other adaptive sports, but football really wasn’t on my radar. When I heard this was the first-ever Buffalo team competing in a national league, I was really drawn to that,” he said.

Norm Page, president of Buffalo Adaptive Sports and the football team’s general manager, said the documentary is being used as a tool to raise awareness for the program being run and partially sponsored by the Bob Woodruff Foundation, NFL Foundation and Move United. The competition is a 7-on-7 touch-style game played outdoors on blacktop or indoors on a multipurpose surface.

“We’re very fortunate to have that documentary to really show people what this is all about,” said Page, whose son Adam, a three-time gold medalist Paralympics athlete in sled hockey, plays on the football team. “We’re blessed in Buffalo to have an incredible community that supports these types of things and you don’t see that everywhere.”

What makes the documentary are the personalities and backstories of each player, said Cimperman, an Ohio State graduate who worked at Bleacher Report after college.

“They let me in from Day One of practice when I first showed up,” he said. “I was drawn to the personal journeys of each and how football and organized sports changed their lives and gave them purpose.”

One of those players is Matt Daniels, a team captain, who played for three years on the Niagara Wheatfield High School varsity football team. The film starts with Daniels describing how he almost played college football at Fordham University but instead joined the military and suffered an injury in 2008 that later resulted in neurological damage. By 2016, he couldn’t walk on his own anymore, but it did not halt his desire to play football.

“I’ve been waiting for wheelchair football to come to Buffalo,” he said in the documentary. “It’s got me hooked.”

As moving as the stories are of the athletes, the film also highlights the journey of Wade returning to the sidelines and enlisting the help of his sons Eddie and Andy Wade. Bud Carpenter, former longtime trainer for the Buffalo Bills, more recently joined the coaching staff.

“They are incredibly passionate about football and love our athletes,” Norm Page said of the coaches. “Coaching is so important, especially because so many of our athletes had never had the chance to play football before this.”

The team, in fact, started with only two athletes who had ever played football before and when Cimperman joined them to film, they were looking to find a better way to run plays after a difficult inaugural tournament in Arizona.

He followed them for about a month of practices, twice a week, in the parking lot of Lancaster High School. He then flew with the team to Kansas City, which he called an eye-opening experience because of the logistics it takes to get 20 athletes with wheelchairs across the country.

“I’ve always been interested in the storytelling and culture aspect of sports,” Cimperman said. “I’m just kind of addicted to finding compelling narratives, and when this came up, you just have to kind of follow your instincts. I didn’t know where this would take me.”

Living in a football town like Buffalo greatly contributed to the desire of many of the players, who range from the age of 18 to their late-40s, to try the sport, Cimperman said. They also were craving a sense of team camaraderie.

“All of these guys, at heart, grew up watching the Bills and are so tuned into and inspired by the team, but never had the chance to play, so this was their opportunity to do that,” he said.

Cimperman said he connected with Buffalo native Tom Calderone, the president of WNED/WBFO, who also recognized the importance of highlighting the adaptive sports community. He hopes the film becomes a springboard for more stories being told about these wheelchair teams.

“I wanted to show that there’s something very special here, and I think that there could be a lot more to come out of this,” Cimperman said.

It’s already inspired Scott Bieler, West Herr Auto Group president and well-known local philanthropist, to get involved. After attending a premiere showing of the film at his Aurora Theatre in January, Bieler spent $45,000 to buy the team 10 new heavy-duty wheelchairs needed to play.

During its second season in 2022, the team played in two tournaments, in Chicago and Salt Lake City. Heading into its third season this year, Buffalo will host one of the league’s two tournaments, late in September, likely in the parking lot of SUNY Erie Community College North. The league also jumped from nine to 11 teams last year and may go to 13 this season.

Also, on April 7, the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center hosted an adaptive sports showcase, which included a push to start a youth wheelchair football team.