In a season of extreme weather across the globe, Buffalo has had the good fortune of an average summer.

Wildfires have devastated Maui. Temperatures surpassing 100 degrees have baked the South and Southwest U.S., as well as southern Europe. A typhoon is ripping through eastern Asia.

Was that a funnel cloud over Hamburg? A well-defined funnel cloud appeared midday in Hamburg and South Buffalo, spawning worries about a tornado.

Tornadoes and giant hail have pummeled the American Midwest, and heavy rain caused severe flooding in Vermont and other parts of upstate New York.

In Buffalo, it has been mostly beautiful, which is typical for this time of year.

It is appreciated – especially after the region endured a deadly blizzard in December that turned out to be the longest-duration blizzard recorded below 5,000 feet in the continental United States.

In Western New York, it hasn't been exceptionally hot or cool, wet or dry, so far this summer.

There have been a few thunderstorms and a few water spouts over the lake, but nothing out of the ordinary.

In June, for example, there was one day – June 2 – that set a record high for that day, when it hit 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

Overall, temperatures were right around average for that month. The normal maximum temperature in Buffalo is 75.6 degrees in June, and "we were at 75.8," meteorologist Liz Jurkowski said.

"For July," she said, "we didn't break any daily records."

Buffalo was about one degree above the normal average temperature for the month.

In terms of precipitation, there was about an inch less than normal of rainfall in June, but a little over 2 inches above normal in July.

"We made up for it," Jurkowski said.

Lake temperatures have been in the normal range, too, with Lake Erie at 58 degrees to 65 degrees in June, and mostly in the low 70s for July and so far in August.

The relatively normal weather has persisted through this month.

"We've been fairly close to average, as far as temperatures are concerned," said Phillip Pandalfo, another National Weather Service meteorologist.

Highs have been in the mid- to upper 70s and lower 80s. And lows have been in the 60s.

"Nothing terribly extreme in either direction," Pandolfo said.

There has been a little bit more rain than usual in August, with 2.14 inches as of Thursday, but forecasts indicate that we may see less rain than normal for the last part of the month.

"It could very well be averaging out," Pandalfo said.

As for the temperature, a cooler than normal weather pattern is expected through the rest of August.

"So nothing terribly extreme for the Buffalo metro area," Pandolfo said.

But, he cautioned, summer is not over. Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 23, he said, and "we've still got a ways to go."