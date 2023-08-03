The average price of a gallon of gas in the Buffalo metropolitan area rose 19 cents in the past 10 days – an increase due in part to extreme heat in much of the U.S.

A gallon of gas cost $3.84 on average on Thursday in the Buffalo Niagara region, according to the AAA of Western and Central New York. That’s up from $3.65 on July 24, although the price of a gallon of gas is still 66 cents lower than it was on Aug. 3 last year.

The rising prices aren’t unique to Buffalo. The average price of gas nationwide was $3.82 on Thursday, up 28 cents over the average a month ago, according to AAA.

“Motorists have seen average gasoline and diesel prices rise at the fastest pace in over a year,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement.

Two factors are driving up the cost of gas, according to the Associated Press: extreme heat and reduced oil production.

Triple-digit temperatures in much of the country caused many refineries, which are usually designed to operate between 32 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, to reduce output for safety’s sake.

At the same time, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, cut production. That, plus the end of releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, caused the cost of crude oil to increase to more than $80 per barrel, De Haan said.

The sharp increase follows an early summer of abnormally stable gas prices, said Elizabeth Carey, a spokesperson for AAA of Western and Central New York.

“Normally we see prices go up at the start of summer and around Fourth of July when so many people are traveling, but this year, they stayed pretty much stable,” Carey said. “Now they’re increasing toward the end of July and the beginning of August, so that’s very unusual.”

With most refineries back online and road trip season coming to end, the price at the pump should stabilize, Carey says.

But there’s one factor that could cause a surge in gas prices over the next few months: hurricane season. Many refineries are located along the Gulf Coast, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, meaning a bad hurricane could take some of them offline for days or even weeks.

“There’s no refinery in New York state, so we rely on other states to have the gasoline to us,” Carey said. “A lot of times we’ll see, with a hurricane, a Texas refinery go offline or even shut down for a few days, and that really kind of throws off the entire system.”

Regardless of national trends, there are plenty of ways for drivers in Western New York to reduce their trips to the pump: Using cruise control on highways, combining errands, maintaining a vehicle’s tire pressure and removing heavy objects like roof racks can all add up. Even using a gas or maps app to find the lowest price in the area can help.

“Sometimes it’s a matter of turning right or turning left (to) find the cheapest gas,” Carey said.

Dave Robinson contributed to this reporting.