A number of projects are advancing at Canalside and on the Outer Harbor. Here's an update:

Canalside:

• The list is down to three developers seeking to build five buildings, from three to six stories tall, near the canals and two from 11 to 15 stories tall farther north, with Seneca One as the backdrop, in the former footprint of Buffalo Memorial Auditorium. They would feature residences, shops and restaurants built with historic charm. A decision on the developer is expected in early summer, with all three candidates said to have the financial resources to successfully develop the project.

• A June groundbreaking is planned for the four-story Gateway Building, to be built near the canals for use as a visitor center that includes bathrooms and office space for the waterfront agency.

• Steel is expected to be erected in the coming months for the first residences at Canalside. Two six-story buildings overlooking the canals on Marine Drive, near the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Explore & More Children's Museum will have 64 apartments and commercial businesses on the first floor.

• The Longshed Building, now used by Buffalo Maritime Center to build a canal-era packet boat, will become an exhibit space for the 2025 Erie Canal bicentennial celebration. The exhibit builder is expected to be selected in March. A portion of the building will also be available for overnight boaters by adding shower and laundry facilities, amenities found up and down the Great Lakes, said Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., which oversees Canalside.

Outer Harbor:

• Some 85% of the music pavilion and event space is complete. Grass will be planted for the lawn and landscaping completed when the weather warms. The site's opening is still slated for 2024.

• Bids for Wilkeson Pointe are expected in summer for upgrades, including a restaurant. They are also addressing damage caused by the December blizzard along the beach area by raising up sections by 3 feet to prevent future damage. Work will also begin on the breakwall in late spring for nearby Slip No. 3, where an aquatic habitat is being created.

• Work to add restrooms, a small parking lot and overlook deck at the Bell Slip began last week at the roundabout on Fuhrmann Boulevard. The current Bell Slip entry area will remain.

• Although responses for developing the mammoth Terminal A building aren't due until March 30, there has been "a fair amount" of interest, Ranalli said, with a number of developers and architects representing developers looking at the site.