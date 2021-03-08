 Skip to main content
Buffalo Water Authority extends its amnesty program to June 30
The Buffalo Water Authority announced Monday that it has extended its water amnesty program for those who are behind in their water payments to June 30.

The program waives any late fees or interest for eligible residents who have had their service turned off because of delinquent payments.

In a statement, Buffalo Water Authority Board Chairman Oluwole A. McFoy said the program has allowed the authority to restore water service for hundreds of residents who have been unable to remain current with their quarterly water payments.

"The pandemic has brought on additional financial hardships for many residents, and if we can ease the burden just a little bit, to continue providing affordable water services, we will," McFoy said. "We hope those who have not yet applied do so by June 30, so we can assist anyone in need.”

For more information and to enroll, residents should visit online at getwaterwisebuffalo.org or call 847-1065.

