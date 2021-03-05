Buffalo VA uses first-in-the-nation system to vaccinate thousands of veterans

"We were trying to figure out what we can do in our beautiful Buffalo winters," said Danielle Bergman, the assistant medical center director.

The tent and its specialized equipment have a value of about $2.1 million, though the vaccination clinic doesn't require the full array resources that a field hospital would, Lindstrom said.

People driving onto the grounds for an appointment are steered to marked-off parking spaces and directed to a single entrance into the tent clinic, where they are screened and have their temperatures taken. VA staff and volunteers keep things flowing in one direction within the heated tent, where flaps set off each of the nine vaccination rooms.

After veterans and others receive their shots they check in again to start the clock on 15 minutes of observation to make sure they don't have a bad vaccine reaction. Workers give the veterans a form to fill out with details of their military experiences while they wait, a suggestion from a volunteer, Domowicz said.

VA officials had hoped to administer 500 shots per day at the Buffalo clinic, relying on a dedicated supply of the Pfizer vaccine.

"Now, 600 is a slow day for us," Lindstrom said.

Praise from veterans