Buffalo Urban League receives largest single donation ever

The Buffalo Urban League announced Monday the largest single donation it has ever received in its 96-year history, saying it would use the $6 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to expand its capacity to serve the community.

The unrestricted grant will be used to expand the organization’s infrastructure, said Thomas Beauford Jr., president and CEO.

“The need is so great, and quite frankly we’re busting at the seams in our facilities,” he said.

The agency runs foster care, senior centers, youth centers and crisis counseling at different locations. Some of the money may be used to co-locate programming and to offer more space and better accommodations, Beauford said.

There already were plans to build a larger facility on the East Side of Buffalo to replace the agency’s Main Street headquarters, Beauford said. The donation will come in handy.

“This (plan) preceded this gift. This certainly helps,” Beauford said. “We need to be located within the community.”

Beauford called Scott’s contribution a sign of understanding that some historical and systemic inequities exist now because of actions that were taken in the past.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Recognizing that, knowing that some of those things – the way those conditions were brought to bear – there was intent," he said. "There was deliberate action, and in order to move beyond that, there has to be equal and greater intent and action and being very deliberate,” he said.

Joy, appreciation follow $9 million gift from MacKenzie Scott to boost health equity in Buffalo, Syracuse Staff and trustees of an upstate New York health foundation erupted in jubilation Thursday when they learned that MacKenzie Scott bestowed $9 million on the organization to help them address its work with racial and health inequities.

“It’s one thing to understand those things and try to move forward, but part of the fallout from all that inequity is lack of resources,” he said. “This resource from Ms. Scott, it was her intent to address these specific issues of inequity. That is a key part of her giving."

The Buffalo Urban League is one of 25 Urban League affiliates around the nation that received similar donations from Scott, including ones in Houston, Louisville and Palm Beach County, Fla.

In 2019, Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, signed The Giving Pledge, a promise by the world’s wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate most of their wealth to charitable causes either in their lifetimes or in their wills.

The Giving Pledge was created in 2010 when 40 of America’s wealthiest people made a commitment to give the majority of their wealth to address some of society’s most pressing problems. It was created by Warren Buffett, Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates.

In March, CNBC reported Scott had given more than $3.8 billion to hundreds of organizations.

The Buffalo Urban League serves more than 60,000 individuals annually through direct services.

The Buffalo Urban League employs a five-point empowerment strategy to deliver programs and services in the community. They are education and youth empowerment, economic empowerment, health and quality of life empowerment, civic engagement and leadership empowerment and civil rights and racial justice empowerment.