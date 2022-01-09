Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum ready to expand, host more events

James Sandoro is motoring along with plans to expand the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum.
The nonprofit museum already has acquired two buildings and a parking lot needed for the expansion.
Now co-owner Sandoro is petitioning Buffalo officials to purchase a portion of an adjoining street from the city for $141,000, its appraised value. It’s the last step to make the project possible, Sandoro said.
The Common Council on Tuesday will schedule a public hearing for Jan. 22 on the sale.
The project calls for extending the museum, located at 263 Michigan Ave. at Seneca Street, to 300,000 square feet in exhibit space, creating one of the biggest car museums in terms of square footage in the world.
“There’s museums with more cars. There’s different types of museums. But we will have more than the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Europe, more than the Petersen (Automotive Museum) in Los Angeles,” said Sandoro, who co-founded the museum in 1997 with his wife, Mary Ann.
Sandoro wants to purchase a portion of Carroll Street to connect the buildings with an interior walkway, said Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of Buffalo’s Office of Strategic Planning.
The enlarged museum would cost $20 million and will be completed over the next five years.
The extra space would allow about 250,000 artifacts now stored in nearby buildings to be displayed. They include a large bicycle collection, racetrack and railroad memorabilia and larger vehicles, such as Mack trucks and fire trucks.
The expanded museum will host major events, including 500 to 600 car shows a year and possibly a drive-in movie occasionally on the wall of one of the buildings. The Hemmings Motor News Great Race wants to return, drawing 20,000 to 30,000 people in one day, Sandoro said of the cross-country event.
"It's really going to be a big thing for Buffalo,” he said.
The Great Race features premier vintage cars for a 2,300-mile race. Buffalo last hosted the start of the race in 2018.
Sandoro also wants to do more corporate picnics. Corporations have helped keep the museum in existence.
“At this time, we really don’t get any money from the city, the state or the county, and we haven’t asked for any. Right now, we’re trying to be self-sufficient on admissions and parties and events, and we have been,” he said.
In November 2014 the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum acquired the former Ethox property – four connected buildings ranging from 2 to 3½ stories between Chicago and Carroll streets, spanning around 200,000 square feet.
Then in 2019, the nonprofit museum bought a one-story, 35,000-square-feet steel building at 186 Exchange St. and the parking lot, directly behind its current exhibit space.
The building had been leased to the U.S. Social Security Administration and the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board. The lease expired May 2020, but the tenants needed additional time to relocate.
“They took a lot longer to move out than they were supposed to,” Sandoro said. “But they’re all out now, and now we’re going to expand into those buildings.”
The project will be good for the city, Mehaffy said.
“That’s one of the reasons we’re supporting it,” Mehaffy said. “The fact that he will be able to now take this already impressive collection and now show the rest of it as well, I think is going to be great for Buffalo … It’s wonderful for what it does for Buffalo history.”