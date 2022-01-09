Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum ready to expand, host more events

The enlarged museum would cost $20 million and will be completed over the next five years.

The extra space would allow about 250,000 artifacts now stored in nearby buildings to be displayed. They include a large bicycle collection, racetrack and railroad memorabilia and larger vehicles, such as Mack trucks and fire trucks.

The expanded museum will host major events, including 500 to 600 car shows a year and possibly a drive-in movie occasionally on the wall of one of the buildings. The Hemmings Motor News Great Race wants to return, drawing 20,000 to 30,000 people in one day, Sandoro said of the cross-country event.

"It's really going to be a big thing for Buffalo,” he said.

The Great Race features premier vintage cars for a 2,300-mile race. Buffalo last hosted the start of the race in 2018.

Sandoro also wants to do more corporate picnics. Corporations have helped keep the museum in existence.

“At this time, we really don’t get any money from the city, the state or the county, and we haven’t asked for any. Right now, we’re trying to be self-sufficient on admissions and parties and events, and we have been,” he said.