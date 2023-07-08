Sean Kirst Columnist Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Michael Humphrey was a little kid, living in Buffalo’s Perry Projects, when he sent in a few dollars and ordered his first simple telescope. He was already fascinated by space travel and the stars, and he found the ad for the telescope in the back of some children's magazine or comic book.

Weeks later, a letter carrier showed up with the package in his bag. That childhood wait – when you knew something of meaning would arrive soon, at your doorstep – carried a sweetness and power in itself.

That's not so different from how Humphrey, 69, feels right now, looking toward nine months that will both take forever, and go too fast:

On April 8, 2024, Western New York will experience a total solar eclipse.

“It’ll blow your mind,” said Humphrey, president of the Buffalo Astronomical Association, describing “a phenomenal thing to happen” for the city where he was born.

Humphrey and Mark Percy, founder of the Buffalo Eclipse Consortium at buffaloeclipse.org, say downtown Buffalo is on the best-the-eclipse-can-be center line for the “path of totality,” a 100-mile stripe running through North America – from Mexico into Texas, then on to Maine and Canada – in which a total eclipse will be visible to residents or visitors.

As in, potentially, a whole lot of visitors.

Ask for a description, and the voices of Humphrey, Percy or Dan Marcus, co-director of the Astronomy Association’s North Java observatory at the Beaver Meadow Nature Center, drift into pure awe.

In comparison to a total eclipse, a partial eclipse – such as one coming to Buffalo in October – “feels like being a digit off with what would have been a million-dollar lottery ticket,” Marcus said.

For years, Marcus worked as an electrician at Bethlehem Steel. He describes himself as an “eclipse chaser” – expect a legion of people with similar passion to show up here next year – and he has traveled to Manitoba, Tennessee, Hawaii and the Caribbean for the chance to marvel at a total eclipse.

“It’s the most beautiful thing you’ll ever see in the sky, and it's also so bizarre and alien for the sky to go dark in the middle of the day,” said Percy, another witness who's in charge of the planetarium at Williamsville North High School and is main planning organizer for the 2024 eclipse.

This, they say, is how it will go: At a little after 2 p.m., as countless eyes look up – all protected, hopefully, by special eclipse glasses the consortium wants to make sure are readily available – the moon will begin, bit by bit, to totally cover the sun.

While the light will gradually change and shadows will “begin to get funky,” as Marcus puts it, it is the final few minutes – around 3:18 p.m. – that he, Humphrey and Percy describe as spiritually “life-changing.”

The two celestial ovals will begin exactly matching up. The edge of the darkened sun will burn with what Percy calls “golden hair,” and you'll see by eye what Humphrey and Marcus say are “Bailey’s Beads,” vast drops of sunlight illuminating jagged craters and valleys on the moon’s surface.

Then, darkness. For almost four minutes, Percy said, it becomes night, frightening and confusing birds whose songs change to something plaintive, or go entirely silent. For a few moments, we'll be able to remove our eclipse glasses and see five planets burning bright in the afternoon, alongside stars emerging from the vault.

After about three minutes and 45 seconds, all of it goes into reverse, as we throw on the glasses again and the sun – little by little – regains primacy.

High stakes at Bell Aerosystems: 'If it didn’t work, they’d still be on the moon' A half-century ago this weekend, legions of skilled workers from the old Bell Textron plant in Wheatfield could rejoice at playing a direct role in helping America put a man on the

“Our goal right now is just to get the word out there, because this will be incredible,” said Humphrey, whose astronomical association is focused on helping onlookers understand what they'll see, as it happens.

That work is underway. Brooklyn Bill – an association member who showed up Thursday to dig and lift while installing a new observatory dome at Beaver Meadow – works as a nurse at Oishei Children’s Hospital, and he already talks to young patients about the eclipse.

Fellow association mainstays – Marcus, observatory co-director Gene Timothy and Mike Plotar – say the biggest question for that day involves local cloud cover. David Thomas, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the average high temperature for April 8 is about 51 degrees, with a 50-50 chance of clear skies.

Cloudy or not, Humphrey said to experience true night in the mid-afternoon is unforgettable. Even so, Marcus said “eclipse chasers” do not easily accept any clouds. He said to expect waves of people on the Thruway hunting for clear skies if the cloud cover is patchy.

That's among the reasons Percy said the Eclipse Consortium, a collection of prominent museums and other institutions, suggests Western New York schools call off classes that day, or at least make sure children are safely involved in monitored, eclipse-watching assemblies.

The time when crowds will be largest, with people rushing around for the best spots, is exactly when schoolchildren would be trying to get home, Humphrey said.

He signed a letter from the consortium that Percy mailed recently, urging Buffalo schools to close that day. In a statement Friday, city schools spokesman Jeffrey Hammond said April 8 is a school day in the 2023-24 calendar, but the district is “aware of the potential logistical issues that the solar eclipse may cause across the region.”

District officials are “in discussions with relevant stakeholders about a potential closure on that day,” Hammond wrote, and expect to reach a decision soon.

It's also worth noting that Buffalo Bisons officials – whose Sahlen Field would offer prime outdoor collective viewing – say they are keenly aware of April 8 and the eclipse, though they are still sorting out specific plans.

To underline the magnitude, Percy said a total eclipse has happened here only twice – in 1806 and 1925, when a fierce snowstorm diminished the effect. It will not happen again for 121 years in Western New York.

Preparations are already underway for April 8 on both sides of Niagara Falls, and Percy’s dream is that greater Buffalo is fully ready to promote and savor every second of what ought to be a generational memory.

As for Humphrey, who retired a few years ago from Time Warner, he recalled what the heavens did for him as a child in the heart of the city, and he hopes the eclipse might ignite similar wonder throughout the region.

From earliest memory, Humphrey was fascinated by the American space program. His parents – his dad worked at the steel plant, and his mom was a dietician – embraced and supported his love for the stars as he moved up to Bennett High School.

That first childhood telescope lifted him into a lifetime of awe, with much greater instruments – allowing him to view the rings of Saturn, or the moons of Jupiter. He speaks of looking up on a clear night to find the Andromeda galaxy, and how he always contemplates greeting starlight created millions of years ago.

The skies, in such brilliance, are the ultimate reminder of shared humanity – and how people around the world find shared awe, for instance, in the beauty of the moon. He envisions the eclipse as a potential revelation for a species that spends so much time looking down, preoccupied with angry words on tiny phones.

Humphrey echoes the late Carl Sagan in his astonishment at “the pale blue dot,” the image of a tiny Earth taken in 1990 when Voyager I was 3.7 billion miles from the sun. The photo captures the miraculous fragility of a planet capable of nurturing such a wild variety of life, and to Humphrey it is testament to a global obligation.

“This is ours,” he said. “We should be together in making this planet work.”

Eyes up in Buffalo, he hopes that lesson is a gift of the eclipse.