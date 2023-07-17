The public will get another chance to chime in on the construction of a memorial honoring the lives lost during the racist mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

A second public engagement meeting hosted by the 5/14 Memorial Commission will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center, 1095 Jefferson Ave.

It will be the second of three 5/14 Memorial public meetings. The first public meeting was held June 13, and the final one will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 15.

The 11-member commission was formed after the May 14, 2022, mass shooting to steer the effort of creating a living memorial that embraces the wishes of the families, honors the legacies of their loved ones, reflects the wishes of those who lived through the experience and provides ongoing transparency and comfort to members of the community.

A survey is also live online at https://wnysurveys.com/514memorial.