Buffalo Together fund to distribute $560,000 in grants

The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund will distribute $560,000 worth of grants to 70 Black-led organizations, as part of the fund's initial response to a mass shooting at a Tops supermarket that killed 10 people.

The grants range in size from $5,000 to $20,000 and will begin to be distributed in the coming days, organizers said Friday.

The Buffalo Together fund is a collaboration of 15 local funders and is being coordinated by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County. It is separate from the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, which is collecting donations for survivors of those killed in the attack, as well as those injured and traumatized.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Together fund says it has received $3 million in financial commitments from nearly 50 local and national corporations and foundations, as well as over 1,100 individuals from around the country who have sent checks or made online donations.

The fund says it has identified three general areas: providing support with a focus on Black-led organizations that are working directly in the community; ensuring availability of mental health services; and addressing longer-term, systemic issues of racial justice.

"While still in the early stages of development, the group will listen, learn and engage with the Black community to develop specific guiding principles and processes for directing the fund's resources for additional phases of the fund’s work," fund organizers said in a statement.

“There was a collective desire by the funding community to come together to support our Jefferson community in the wake of this horrific racially motivated hate crime, and we recognized that our first priority was to start with support for Black-led organizations that are on the frontlines serving critical needs, often with unequitable resources,” said Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. “We are committed to engaging with the community going forward to address long-term rebuilding.”

“Convening partners and activating resources in the face of community crisis is what United Way was built to do," says Michael Weiner, president and CEO, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County. "These initial investments are the first step in a community-led process of listening, learning and rebuilding, made possible by an outpouring of generous support from our community.”

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.