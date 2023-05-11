The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund's impact was always meant to be long term.

While the fund made a flurry of smaller donations last year in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, nearly 90% of its money remains unspent a year later.

And it likely won't be until late this year that the fund's plan for its long-term investments will take shape.

While a separate fund raised and distributed money last year to those impacted by the May 14 massacre, the Buffalo Together fund was created with a broader mission: lifting up East Buffalo and addressing racial inequities.

The Buffalo Together fund has raised $6.2 million. Last year, the fund distributed about $655,000 in grants to 86 Black-led organizations working on the front lines after the massacre.

But the broader purpose of the fund – and its investment strategy – is to address some of the deep-seated problems and hard-to-solve issues facing the East Buffalo community.

"The majority of the funding was really set apart to look at a longer-term investment strategy, not for a short period of time, but for a sustainable period of time, along with changing some of our systems," said Thomas Beauford Jr., president and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League. Beauford and LaVonne Ansari, CEO and executive director of the Community Health Center of Buffalo, are co-chairs of the fund's steering committee.

The fund is a collaboration of 14 local funding organizations, coordinated by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County. The fund has received support from more than 100 foundations and corporations and 2,000 community members, and continues to accept donations.

Last year, the steering committee used local philanthropic funds – separate from the donations made to the Buffalo Together fund – to hire a consulting firm to help identify priorities and develop a community investment strategy. Rainbow Research, a Black-led nonprofit organization based in Minneapolis, Minn., was hired for the work.

"It's a very talented team, with deep experience across the nation in many of the different challenges that impact East Buffalo," Beauford said. "Along with that experience, they bring knowledge of solutions from other geographies with similar experiences."

Rainbow Research team members have visited Buffalo to meet with a range of community representatives, get familiar with the neighborhoods and understand residents' concerns. The visits have allowed the team members to see the disparity in investment between the east and west sides of Main Street, Beauford said.

The steering committee has been working in concert with Rainbow Research, Beauford said. The committee will study programs that have proved effective in other cities, and visit some of them to see that work in action.

Rainbow Research also conducted a "literary review," examining research collected by state, private and community organizations "about the impacts of segregation and structural racism on the East Side of Buffalo." The consulting firm is expected to deliver a community investment strategy to the steering committee by the end of the year.

In a summary of its literary review, Rainbow Research said the Buffalo Together fund had "mobilized a number of investors to shape a future for the East Side, in which it will no longer be economically or socially vulnerable again.

"The investors cannot invest until a clear, coherent community revitalization and investment strategy has been defined," Rainbow Research said.

Unlike the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, which was dedicated to the victims of the attack at Tops, the Buffalo Together fund does not have a "spend-down" model with a set time frame, Beauford said.

"We're looking this as a more of an investment, and how we grow that investment," he said.

Beauford said he is confident that East Buffalo will undergo a revival, but has to confront issues such as substandard housing, disparities in health care, access to fresh, healthy food and a lack of business investment, to name a few.

Another issue: promoting "development without displacement," so that residents aren't pushed out as neighborhoods become more prosperous.

"What we do understand is that the conditions that exist on the East Side are a long time in their formation," Beauford said. "Much of what has happened to that community, some of it is by default, but largely some is also by design, and that design is coming from sustained, systemic racism."

And the work required to overcome those conditions is "not just pushing a big weight on a level ground," he said.

"We're kind of rolling this uphill in a sense that, there are forces pushing back," Beauford said. "It's almost kinetic. Beyond systemic racism, there is hate. There's still a sentiment of hate, an ideology of hate, and, unfortunately, May 14th put us squarely in that space that we did not want to be in, and no one else ever wants to be in, as a site where such an atrocity occurred."

Beauford acknowledged the task that the fund's leaders are taking on "is a large challenge."

"We know we can't face it alone," he said. "We want to leverage the work that has been done. There's a lot of great people in the city. This initiative will stand upon their shoulders."

Beauford believes the Buffalo Together fund's leaders can build on the renewed attention East Buffalo is receiving: "We would like to turn those tragic moments into momentum, and that momentum into a movement."