Buffalo to take lead in repairing AM&A vault to reopen Washington Street
Buffalo to take lead in repairing AM&A vault to reopen Washington Street

The former AM&A's department store in downtown Buffalo, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. 

 John Hickey

The City of Buffalo is seeking emergency proposals to fix a utility vault under a stretch of Washington Street near the former AM&A's department store in an effort to reopen the street.

The repair works is estimated to cost about $500,000, and officials hope to get started this summer.

The term "emergency" doesn’t mean the location has gotten worse, said Buffalo’s Public Works Commissioner Michael J. Finn. It means the city is fast-tracking the ability to do the work.

A project to convert the former department store into apartments has been delayed after a legal dispute over ownership of the building. Related work on a utility vault underneath the street has kept a portion of Washington Street closed.

The city is proceeding with the work with the expectation it will get reimbursed by the property owner, Finn said.

"We really want to get Washington street reopened as quickly as possible so that the businesses in that area ... the Lafayette Hotel, M&T Plaza, the Brisbane building and others" do not continue to be negatively impacted, he said.

The proposals are due Tuesday.

Years of neglect and decay weakened the walls of the vault space enough that city engineers feared the street could collapse under the weight of cars. 

