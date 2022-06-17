Buffalo to get $11 million VA Medical Research Facility

WASHINGTON – Buffalo will be home to a new $11 million Veterans Affairs Medical Research Facility thanks to the efforts of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

Schumer, a New York Democrat, announced Friday that the research facility was included in a bill passed by the Senate this week that provides health coverage to veterans who were exposed to smoke from burn pits and other environmental hazards. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, also a New York Democrat, was the main author of that measure, called the Honoring Our Promise To Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act.

VA proposal for new hospital in downtown Buffalo faces long, tough road "The aging Buffalo VAMC will be replaced with a rightsized facility proximate to Buffalo’s health care corridor in order to increase synergies with neighboring providers and resources," the VA said in its recommendations to a congressionally mandated commission reviewing the agency's health facilities.

The research facility, which will be located in a yet-to-be-determined location, will mean the VA's local research will no longer be done in an aging building constructed before the computer era. Instead, it will be located in modern space designed specifically for research.

What's more, the move will open up space at the Buffalo VA Medical Center on Bailey Avenue to allow the VA to expand its surgical and intensive care operations there.

“This funding will foster groundbreaking research, create good-paying jobs, and help reduce wait times and give improved direct care to the thousands of veterans in Western New York and the surrounding areas," Schumer said. "I will always fight to make sure our Buffalo veterans get the care they need, whether that means bringing new health care investments to the area or fighting to preserve those that are already here.”

Michael J. Swartz, director of the Buffalo VA Western New York Healthcare System, said the new facility will help modernize the VA's research program while allowing for improvements at the VA hospital, including the construction of new operating suites.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Including this funding in the PACT Act helps jumpstart these improvements by at least one year," Swartz said.

The move will happen even though the VA is considering building an entirely new hospital at or near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, although that sort of move is more than a decade away.

The new research facility is expected to be finished much sooner than that, given that funding for it will be included in the 2023 federal budget.

'A huge, huge issue': Vets raise parking concerns about VA hospital at medical campus Some of the veterans are not happy about it being down at the medical corridor," said Marlene Roll, the national and state legislative chairperson for Veterans of Foreign Wars. "It just means fighting the traffic further in."

That came as good news to local veterans advocate Patrick W. Welch.

"I am very pleased to see this additional investment in our Buffalo VA Medical Center which will increase the research capabilities there and provide additional surgical and ICU option,” Welch said.

The $11 million is a relatively small part of the PACT Act, a bipartisan effort by Gillibrand and Sen. Marco Rubio to give Iraq War veterans and others who had been exposed to burn pits and other deadly toxin the full VA health benefits they had been denied. The bill now goes to President Biden for his signature.

"By establishing a presumptive service connection for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins, this legislation will finally ensure our nation’s finest will no longer be forced to jump through unnecessary hoops or carry the burden of toxic exposure alone," Gillibrand said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.