Buffalo ties record for warmth, but it's about to cool down

Another day of summerlike weather in Buffalo Saturday tied a record high.

The mercury reached 82 degrees as of 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

This ties the old record of 82 degrees set in 1945.

But temperatures will begin to cool down Saturday night with a low of about 58 degrees and an 80% chance of rain.

Showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.

Sunday's high temperature is forecast to be in the mid-60s.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.