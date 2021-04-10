 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo ties record for warmth, but it's about to cool down
0 comments
top story

Buffalo ties record for warmth, but it's about to cool down

Support this work for $1 a month
Tulips and forsythia with gnome (copy)

Flowers bloom at Potomac Avenue and Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo, Friday, April 9, 2021.

 John Hickey

Another day of summerlike weather in Buffalo Saturday tied a record high.

The mercury reached 82 degrees as of 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

This ties the old record of 82 degrees set in 1945.

But temperatures will begin to cool down Saturday night with a low of about 58 degrees and an 80% chance of rain.

Showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.

Sunday's high temperature is forecast to be in the mid-60s.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Desiring change to the Kensington Expressway

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News