Buffalo ties record for warmth, but it's about to cool down

Another day of summerlike weather in Buffalo Saturday tied a record high.
The mercury reached 82 degrees as of 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
This ties the old record of 82 degrees set in 1945.
But temperatures will begin to cool down Saturday night with a low of about 58 degrees and an 80% chance of rain.
Showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.
Sunday's high temperature is forecast to be in the mid-60s.
Deidre Williams
I am the Buffalo City Hall reporter for The Buffalo News. I've been a staff reporter at The News since in 1999.
