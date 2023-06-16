The first day the public was invited into the newly renovated Buffalo AKG Art Museum turned sour for many who returned to their parked cars in Delaware Park to find $60 tickets affixed to their vehicles.

The city’s Parking Enforcement Division issued about 100 tickets to cars parked on the grass Thursday, city spokesman Michael DeGeorge said.

'This is really Buffalo at its best': General public gets first view of Buffalo AKG "It's so amazing," Sandy Crowley said. "I feel like I'm traveling somewhere else in the world and visiting a world-class museum, and here it is in our own backyard."

But some, like Orchard Park resident Noel Varela, whose vehicle was ticketed, said it was more like several hundred, and many of the people who got a ticket were “irate.”

“I guess I did park there, and I shouldn’t have, but at the same time, it would seem that the appropriate thing would have been for the city maybe to go talk to the people at the Albright Knox and say, ‘You need to put up some signs that this area is not available for parking and ask people to move their cars out of there, instead of ticketing,’ “ Varela said. “You probably had several hundred tickets. I would guess maybe 200 tickets or more because there were a lot of cars parked over there, and more coming in as I was leaving.”

The AKG, which formally opened to invited guests Monday, features the new Gundlach Building; the restored 1905 building, now called the Robert and Elisabeth Wilmers Building; the reimagined 1962 building, now the Seymour H. Knox Building; and the curvy John J. Albright Bridge.

After the highly anticipated $195 million expansion, restoration and renovation of the art museum, Thursday was the first day the public was invited in – and at no charge – to see the museum. That continues through Sunday.

The mass ticketing of cars dampened the celebratory mood for some.

“We were on a high when we left. We thought it was wonderful,” Varela said of the museum. He and his wife are members of AKG and donate money there, too.

“I think it was poorly handled,” he added. “When that many people are parked in an area like that, something was obviously wrong, and I think instead of tagging people, they should have put a note (on the car) that said you can’t park here or gone inside and ask (AKG) to make an announcement about you have to move your car."

A city ordinance prohibits parking on the grass in Delaware Park, DeGeorge said, and “signs are up at different areas of Delaware Park.”

DeGeorge also said city officials believe many of the parked cars belonged to people participating in the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge, billed as the world’s largest corporate running event. A field of 7,011 runners from 235 companies took to Delaware Park Thursday for the 41st edition of the race.

“I think the organizers of the events have put out in advance where to park and where you can’t. Buffalo police put out a tweet yesterday at 2 o’clock reminding folks going to the race that you cannot block a cross walk. You cannot park in front of a fire hydrant, park in front of a driveway or grassy areas of Delaware Park,” DeGeorge said.

The ticketing spurred a lot of conversation on Twitter.

“New @albright_knox was great,” one tweet read. “But major fail @CityofBuffalo who went and ticketed every vehicle on the side lawn for public preview. Easily 400-500 cars… Nice welcome to visitors.”

Others felt differently.

“Not really sure why we should have sympathy for ppl parking in the middle of the park and not a parking lot bc a lot of ppl did it,” one person tweeted.

Because of the experience, Verela said he and his wife will think twice before coming into the city again for events.